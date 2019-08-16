Today
The Casual Scribblers Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will hold its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 per plate. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
Saturday, Aug. 17
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a 9 a.m. breakfast, quarterly meeting and membership drive at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The keynote speakers will be Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and wife, Tricia. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, email glynngagop@gmail.com.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
A Legal Life Planning event will be held at 10 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The program will discuss estate planning.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 24. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S.Hwy 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Pulling for a Kid, a fundraiser for Foster Love Ministries, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Patriot Range, 2526 Boots Harrison Road, Hortense. For more information, email info@fosterloveministries.com.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Back to School BedLam, a fundraiser for Operation for Bedspread, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brogen’s South in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. The Traveling Riverside Band will perform and food will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. All proceeds will benefit the project, which offers beds to underprivileged local families.
Monday, Aug. 19
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
The Book to Movie Book Group will meet at 2 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Lighthouse, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The topic will be films that feature Clark Gable. This month’s book is “The Misfits.” The book will be discussed during this session.
The NAACP will hold its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmonst St., Brunswick.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Nik Doms, author of “From Millionaires to Commoners: The History of Jekyll Island State Park,” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino building on St. Simons Island. It is $10 for non-members and free to members. For more information, visit litguildssi.org.
Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet. All members of the class are welcome to come and socialize.
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. No sweating is required. Participants should bring a mat and water. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is free.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Rising third-graders and older are welcome.
A Conversational Spanish class will be held at 6:15 p.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.