Tuesday, Oct. 15
Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are welcome to come and socialize.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series, featuring “Never Look Away,” a German film with English subtitles. It will be screened at 7 p.m. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Oct. 17
The McIntosh County Art Association will host a watercolor bootcamp offered by professional painter Catherine Hillis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $60 for association members and $75 for non-members. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library, located at Fort King George Historical Site, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will also hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. that evening at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.
The Island Players will stage “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 18 and 19. There will be a 3 p.m. show Oct. 20. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $15 for military and $25 for adults. They can be purchased at the box office or theislandplayers.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a presentation by Barbara Stevenson on Faith Chapel’s Adoration of the Christ child stained glass window, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. Refreshments will follow this free program. It is open to the public.
Glynn Academy’s Class of 1952 will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. Christmas plans will be discussed.
The Coastal Georgia Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Bill Lindsley, Ph.D., will share his photos from around the world. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiaphotographersguild.com.
Friday, Oct. 18
The Elks Lodge will host its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. Plates are eat-in or take out and cost $8. Desserts are $1 extra. For more information or to place orders, call 912-264-1389.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy., 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
A street party featuring Heart Shaped Box, a Nirvana tribute band, will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at Tipsy McSway’s, 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go to the Firebox, a local nonprofit that aids in need who work in the service industry. It is being sponsored by a number of area merchants and restaurants. Tickets may be purchased at tipsy-mcsways.ticketleap.com/heart-shaped-box-nirvana-tribute-show.
The Island Players will stage “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19. There will be a 3 p.m. show Oct. 20. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $15 for military and $25 for adults and can be purchased at the box office or theislandplayers.com.
The second annual Harvest Festival, hosted by Slow Food of Coastal Georgia, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. in Mary Ross Park in downtown Brunswick. The event will showcase local vendors with fresh produce, educational materials and a variety of artisans. It is free to attend.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Semi-Annual Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 and from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. There will be a sale for members or those who would like to join from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.
The Union Street Enhancement Group will host a Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 26. Residents whose homes line the historic street will share spooky stories and happenings. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The Glynn Academy Class of 1969 will host its program titled, “Gone But Not Forgotten,” a memorial service honoring classmates who have passed on, at 10:30 a.m. at Mansfield St., near the bell on campus. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Seating will be provided.
Glynn Visual Arts and Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a Monster Mash Costume Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be food, drinks and raffles. Tickets are $75 per person. Proceeds will benefit the local arts organizations.
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Masquerade Ball at 6 p.m. at Sapelo Hammock Golf Club in Shellman Bluff. Food, provided by A Moveable Feast, drinks, music and dancing will be available. There will also be a fire dancer performance. The cost is $50 per person and all proceeds benefit the association’s programs. For tickets and more information, visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com or call 912-437-7711.
Fort Frederica will celebrate International Archeology Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6515 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Guest speakers and exhibitors will be on site and will conduct children’s activities and display rarely seen artifacts. It is free and open to all.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-996-0461.
The 20th Annual American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show will be held at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island. All of the models are breast cancer survivors. The doors open at 11 a.m. for silent auction, Pink Boxes and a live auction. Lunch will be served at noon. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at Lady and Gentlemen Outfitters, Maggie’s, Ronnie’s, Shackelford Shoes, St. Simons Drug Co., all on St. Simons Island and Antiques Etc. in downtown Brunswick.
The Halloween Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. The train rides will also be offered Oct. 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Bluegrass and BBQ will be held at 6 p.m. at Ashantilly center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. Rick Caldwell’s barbecue will be served and there will be vegetarian options. There will also be craft beer, wine and live music. Tickets are $35 per person. To purchase those, visit ashantillycenter.org or call 912-437-4473.
Sunday, Oct. 20
A Fall Art Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sea Palms Coastal Realty, 5445 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. A number of local artists will display works, all available for purchase, including photographs, paintings, jewelry and more.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Oct. 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring J. Doug Parker and “A Kilher Plan: Behind the Crime Scene Tape” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Friday, Oct. 25
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will host a speaker session with Veda Brooks at 2 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick.
The St. Marys Haunted History Tour will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in the downtown area. Eight locations will be visited with costumed actors sharing stories. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 on the day of the event. For more information, call 912-882-7350.
A free screening of “St. Simons: Surviving Success”, a documentary about preserving the island’s charm amid challenges, will be held at 1 p.m. at Island Cinemas, 44 Cinema Lane, St. Simons Island. Seating is on a first come basis. For more information, please visit Facebook.com/SSIsurvivingsuccess.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Union Street Enhancement Group will host a Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Homes along the historic street will share spooky stories and happenings. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
A Golden Gala, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Sea Island’s Retreat Clubhouse. The event is black tie. Strolling tickets are $90 each. It is the 50th year of the local American Cancer Society Victory Board. For more information, visit www.acsvictoryboard.org.
The Brunswick Shrine Club’s Fall Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. There will be handmade goods for sale. The price for vendors is $25 and admission is free. To register as a vendor, contact Ginger Dorcas at iamdgu@gmail.com.
Camden Behavioral Wellness will host its second annual Sadness into Laughter Masquerade Ball, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the Camden County Chamber of Commerce, 531 N Lee St., in Kingsland. There will be a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and DJ. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple. They are available at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit mental health programs.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Shrine Club Ladies’ Auxiliary will host its second annual fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3955 Darien Hwy. 17, Brunswick.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a reception and field trip to the Thicket Sugar Mill and Rum Distillery. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Tabby expert Jan Gritzner will speak. For more information or for tickets, visit ashantillycenter.org or call 912-437-4473.
The Halloween Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Sunday, Oct. 27
The Coastal Coalition for Children will host Taste of the Vine at 6 p.m. at the Boathouse at the Frederica Golf Club. There will silent and live auctions as well as a variety of small plates and hors d’ oeuvres. Tickets start at $125 per person. For tickets, visit CC4Children.org/TOVTIX.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
The Ashantilly Center in Darien will host a lecture series by historian Buddy Sullivan on the history of Sapelo Island and McIntosh County from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Center for six Tuesdays — Oct. 29 through Dec. 3. The series will follow the same format as Sullivan’s annual winter series for the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. Reservations may be made by visiting “events” at ashantillycenter.org. For information call 912-437-4473.
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will host a special informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the conference center of the College of Coastal Georgia. All returning and potential artists should attend. This year’s project will be “High School Musical II.” For more information, call 912-262-6934 or email penguinprojectgi@gmail.com.
The Exchange Club’s Fair will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. p.m. Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 2. and 1 p.m. Nov. 2. A variety of rides, crafts, food and entertainment will be provided. Crafters may enter the fair’s barn competition for free by emailing Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series “The Others,” featuring Nicole Kidman, at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Oct. 31
The second annual Trunk or Treat event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Churches, businesses and nonprofits will join in to give children a fun and safe Halloween experience. There will be door prizes, hayrides, music and a costume parade. For more information, contact Melody Wilkes at 912-265-4150.