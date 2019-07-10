Today
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning landlord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
Share the Color: A Program about Good Nutrition will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is designed for third-grade students and above. They will be taught how to build a colorful sandwich.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Becoming Astrid” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
A Universe of Stories will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Children’s stories will be shared.
Thursday, July 11
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
“Life on Mars,” a play, will be held at 10:30 a.m. the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Actors from the Brunswick High School’s Acting Guild will present the program.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers who would like to learn conversational English are welcome.
Friday, July 12
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Those interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.
Saturday, July 13
“Mars Needs Moms,” a movie, will be screened at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Sunday, July 14
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Funk Brotherhood of Athens will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Monday, July 15
St. Mary Little Theatre will host auditions for an Evening with Stars from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host an education social featuring Constitutional officers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the River Room of Coastal Kitchen. Each will have a few minutes to speak.
Tuesday, July 16
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to attend.
Wednesday, July 17
The Island Players will stage Disney’s Mulan Jr. as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. show at July 20, 21, 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host The Bard Bus, a troupe of Shakespeare performers, who will stage their version of a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre.
Thursday, July 18
The Veterans Affairs office will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 9, 4470 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The new director of the Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin will speak.
Friday, July 19
The Third Annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Waves building, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. First responders in uniforms or with badges will be served for free. Others may eat for $9. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host a fish fry at noon at the lodge.