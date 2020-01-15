Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Wanderer: A Film Presentation with Tyler Bagwell at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
The Coastal Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Susan Shipman Building at the Department of Natural Resources beneath the Sydney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. Corina Newsome, a graduate student at Georgia Southern, will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 585-339-8885.
Thursday, Jan 16
Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will meet at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize.
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. A number of members will share their current projects. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books are priced between 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Friday, Jan. 17
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
The Elks Lodge will host its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate and $1 extra for dessert. Meals can be eaten on site or taken away.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Links Inc. of Brunswick will host its second annual afternoon tea from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Grand Dining Room of the Jekyll Island Club Hotel. The theme will be “Women of Influence: Celebrating Women Who Make a Difference.” The event will highlight the transformational services provided by the organization. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 912-262-6847.
The 20th annual LandTrust Oyster Roast will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $60 for members and $85 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.sslt.org.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a breakfast gathering featuring new voting machine procedures and information about taxes from Jeff Chapman. It begins with registration at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church on Norwich St. in Brunswick. Registration is $10 per person but is free for students with ID. There will also be a collection for Sparrow’s Nest Food Bank.
Sunday, Jan. 19
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its annual meeting at 3 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. The speaker will be Ed Caesar who will present “The Epic Hunt for the Lost World War II Aircraft Carrier.” Caesar is an author and contributing writer for “The New Yorker,” For more information or to register, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
A Taste of Glynn will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort, 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. The proceeds benefit the Glynn Community Crisis Center.
Monday, Jan. 20
Tuesday, Jan. 21
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its third SoundBites for the 2019-20 season. Titled “Out From Behind” the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at Thrive Senior Living, 3615 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. The program will feature multiple brass musicians from the symphony. Tickets are $45 per person. Contact Chris Emde at cemde7714@gmail.com or 239-877-3856 or go to coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org for ticket reservations.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1965 Reunion Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. Classmates interested in serving on reunion committee are encouraged to attend.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Thursday, Jan. 23
Friday, Jan. 24
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s Symphony Society will host Cabaret from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cloister on St. Simons Island. The Jordan Gilman Septet will perform jazz music and attendees are asked to dress in Gatsby-like attire. Tickets are $180 per person. For more information, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series featuring “Woman at War.” It is in Icelandic with English subtitles. It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. A $3 donation is requested.
Saturday, Jan. 25
The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park downtown. The day will begin with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m., followed by band Pier Pressure at 10 a.m. with the Pooch Parade at 10:15. The stew tasting kicks off at 11 a.m. Band 3 Day Weekend will start playing at 12:15 p.m. A classic car show will be held simultaneously. Pre-sale tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. On the day of the event, adult admission is $10 with $5 for children. For more information, visit stewbilee.com.