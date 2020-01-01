Today
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host a New Year Day Beach Sweep at 8 a.m. at the Coast Guard beach on St. Simons Island. Bags and gloves will be provided. For registration or more information, call 912-279-1490 or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 2
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will display photographs by Paul Page with poems by David Page and woodcarvings by Joe Waldroup at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island historic district. They will be on display throughout the month. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 to 4 p.m. on weekends. A reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5.
The 44th annual Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival will be held at the Jekyll Island Convention Center from Jan. 2 to 4. A variety of acts will perform. For more information, visit adamsbluegrass.com.
Friday, Jan. 3
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 to 4; 10 to 11 and 17 to 18. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, 12 and 19. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will hold its First Friday Lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Road, St., Brunswick. The speaker will be a representative from the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command. They will provide an update on the current status of the response to the Golden Ray capsizing and on-going salvage efforts.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening reception for artist Catherine Durrett and her Fanciful Tales Visually Imagined from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Jan. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Glynn County’s Recreation Department will host the eighth annual Polar Plunge at noon at the Neptune Park Fun Zone pool. The gates open at 11:30 a.m. and refreshments will be served. It is free.
St. Marys Little Theatre will hold auditions for the play “Invisible” from 10 a.m. to noon at the Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. The show focuses on accomplishments by African Americans that changed the world in many ways. Dozens of actors are needed, both African American and Caucasian, and some children will also be featured. For more information, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com.
Sunday, Jan. 5
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening for Paul Page, David Page and Joe Waldroup from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The display will include paintings, photographs and woodcarvings. The exhibit will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends throughout January.
Monday, Jan. 6
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. There will be a presentation on the artistry of MOLAS, a handmade textile of different patterns stitched onto cloth. The technique originates in the Central America region. Some MOLA will be available for purchase. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. Stephanie Chewing of 100 Miles will speak. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 9
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host its Youth Contest Awards Night at 7 p.m. at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Leigh Kirkland from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. The local artist incorporates painting, collage, printmaking and constructed objects into her work. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Magic Flute” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick. The movie will be the film version of Mozart’s opera. Tickets for the film, discussion and dinner from Indigo Coastal Shanty are $18 and reservations must be made by Jan. 6. Tickets for the film alone are $7. To purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate its 30th year in Glynn County from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. All attendees will be put in the running to win door prizes, which includes gift cards and local art. A lunch will follow at Reid’s Apothecary.
Friday, Jan. 10
The Institute for Executive Women will host its Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $25. For questions, email info@instituteexecutivewomen.com or call 770-883-1117.
Saturday, Jan. 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino. The session will feature Claire Cook who will present a program titled, “Never Too Late: New Year Reinvention” workshop. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org.
Sunday, Jan. 12
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host genealogy expert Melody Porter, who will present “Census First,” an explanation of how to use the federal census for genealogical research. It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive. It is free and open to the public.