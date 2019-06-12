Today
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1955 will hold its monthly lunch meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Twin Oaks on Norwich Street. All class members and friends are invited to join for food, fun and fellowship.
Georgia Legal Services will host a Tenants Rights Workshop at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will offer information about landlord-tenant law. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday in meeting room 2. For more information, call 912-279-3740.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Marc Griffith who will present “Reach for the Stars: Stories about Animals in Space” at 2 p.m. at the library. It will be a fun summer reading program.
Thursday, June 13
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Universe with KK at 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to share stories and songs.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language Class at 5 p.m. at the library. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend.
Friday, June 14
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will present Shrek the Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. June 14 and 15. It will be staged at 3 p.m. June 16. All of the participants are actors with disabilities. Advance tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Prices increase by $5 the day of the performance. Students will be admitted for $5. For tickets or more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Free Solo” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about a rock climber who scaled Yosemite’s El Captain Wall. A $3 donation is requested.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Casual Scrabblers Club at 10:30 a.m. Anyone interested in playing Scrabble is welcome.
Sapelo Island National Estuarine Research Reserve (SINEER) will hold a informational talk by Annie Paulukonis, UGA graduate student, who will present, “Ribbiting Research,” about her work with frogs. It will be held at 1 p.m. at the center. It is free and open to the public. For more information or directions, call the reserve at 912-437-3224.
A traveling exhibit of plein air paintings will move to Thrive at Frederica, 3615 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The works were created during Albert Fendig’s birthday celebration at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres with live music.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Children up to 2 years are welcome.
Saturday, June 15
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Golden Isles Track Club will host a fun run at 7:30 a.m. at Mallery St. Park on St. Simons Island. The 5K route will be the same as the July 4th race. It is free and open to all. For more information, call 912-577-7173.
Sunday, June 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The performer will be Loose Chain. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Monday, June 17
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Experienced Scrabblers’ Club at 1 p.m. at the library. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester, St., Brunswick, will host a Robotics Camp for Teens at 2 p.m. at the library. Students who are rising sixth- graders through high school are welcome. To reserve a space or for more information call 912-279-3740.
Tuesday, June 18
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a Movie Day at 10:30 a.m. at the library. The film will be “Fly Me to the Moon.”
A Spanish for Kids program will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group meets in room 2. Rising third-graders and above are welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Conversational Spanish Class at 6:15 p.m. in room 2. Adults and teens are invited to attend.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a Make America Great Again Educational Social at 5:30 p.m. at Marshside Grill, 1200 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. There will be appetizers and a cash bar. Admission is $5. There will be a discussion highlighting volunteer opportunities and Major Daniel Merritt, first congressional district candidate, will be on hand.
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. This month’s selection is “The Feather Thief” by Kirk Wallace Johnson.
Wednesday, June 19
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenet law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.
A Universe of Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Stories and songs will be shared.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Musical Revue Workshop with Lucy Bryson at 2 p.m. at the library. Participants will learn the music and choreography from two songs from “School House Rock” and will perform for parents.
Thursday, June 20
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Maria Alejandra Cardona from Miami who share on “taking photos from the heart.” Her work has been seen in The Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times and others. For more information visit coastalphotographersguild.com. Guests are welcome.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Professor DoDad’s Lab at 10:30 a.m. The zany lab will both entertain and educate children.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language Class at 5 p.m. at the library. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. Meggan McCarthy, doctoral student, will speak about the vernacular architecture of Sapelo Island from Thomas Spaulding through present day. It is free.
Friday, June 21
Sawgrass Market, 1422 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host local author Elena Harrison for a book signing from 5 to 8 p.m. Harrison, who writes under the pen name, Lena Mikado, has written two books, her latest is “A Year in the Sky.”