Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its film series at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It will feature the film “Wild Rose.” It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features a needlework demonstration from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, on Jekyll Island. Market hours continue from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Holiday BedLam, benefiting Operation Bed Spread, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mullet Bay on St. Simons Island. Suzy and the Birddogs will perform. Tickets are $25 per person, available at the door.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, will feature a pottery and wheel demonstration by the Pottery Guild from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Regular hours continue from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Friday, Dec. 6
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for its annual Students Show at 5 p.m. at the Wilcox Gallery in the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. It will take place during the monthly First Friday event.
No Kill Glynn County will host a Yappy Hour from 6 to 8:30 p.m. outside of Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick. There will be games for canines and prizes. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host a Christmas open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the site. The Highland Singers will perform. Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift for a child.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Glynn Visual Arts will host its Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. There will be more than 60 artisans sharing their wares. There will also be a pooch parade at 11 a.m.
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the tabby cabins, 1195 Arthur Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. There will be baked goods, jams, condiments, flowering bulbs and decorative greenery for sale. The historic cabins will also be open for tours.
CASA’s 10th anniversary Jingle All the Way race will be held at 9 a.m. at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. There are two courses — a 5K and a one mile fun run. To sign up, visit www.casaglynn.org/jingle-race.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host Georgia author William Rawlings from 2 to 4 p.m. for its Author Signing Series. Rawlings has published six novels and three history books set in the South.
The third annual #EndTheStigma Toy Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Golden Isles Olive Oil in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. Holiday characters will be on hand and new, unwrapped toys will be collected for the Southeast Georgia Health System’s pediatric ward.
The Brunswick Christmas Parade will be held along the streets of downtown. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, then will proceed down Gloucester Street, ending at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
The Holly Jolly Jekyll Parade will be moving through the historic district beginning at 5:30 p.m. beginning at the Jekyll Island Golf Course, heading west on Captain Wylly Road, south on Old Plantation Road to Stable Road, then along Pier Road to Sans Souci. It will end on the main lawn around the large tree. Santa will light the while holiday music, food trucks and shopping along Pier Road will be available.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host its 39th annual Howfyl Plantation Christmas from 6 to 9 p.m. at the site. The cost ranges between $5 and $10. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Merry Movies, hosted by the American Cancer Society Victory Board, will begin at 9 a.m. with Santa followed by “Elf” and “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” at Island Cinema. Tickets are $10. Children can wear pajamas for photos with St. Nick.
Magnolia Garden Club will host its annual Brunswick Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Brunswick. The bake sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. They are available at Dot and Army, 1426 Newcastle St., Brunswick and G.J. Ford, 600 Sea Island Road, St. Simons Island. They will also be available at the church on the date.
The Jekyll Arts Association will host its Merry Artist Market featuring author Pamela Bauerl Mueller from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and from 4 to 7 p.m. in Goodyear Cottage. Her most recent book is “Fly, Fly Away,” the true story of the Pedro Pan children.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Ensemble will play holiday at Marsh’s Edge Retirement Community, 136 Marsh’s e Lane, St. Simons Island. The gate will open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert will end at 6 p.m. It is free and open to all.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will present a family Christmas piano recital by Terry Readdick at 4 p.m. at the Christ Church Frederica Parish Hall. The program will include familiar pieces ranging from “Joy to the World” to Jingle Bells” with updated, creative arrangements and seldom heard piano selections from “The Nutcracker.” Tickets are $35 adults and $10 children. For more information, contact Janice Lamattina at lamattina2@comcast.net or coastalsymphyonyofgeorgia.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association will feature Arline Maxson from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, on Jekyll Island. Regular hours for the market, which includes handmade holiday items, will continue from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Monday, Dec. 9
The Baking Book Club will be held at 6 p.m. at Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island. It will feature a program about Marth Stewart’s holiday baking. For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
The Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Brunswick. It is being held in conjunction with the state-wide Georgia Gives initiative.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.