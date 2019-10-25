Today
The Brunswick High School Theatre Co. will present “All in the Timing” at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 to 25 at the school’s auditorium. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at 6:30 p.m. at the door.
The Glynn Academy Players will stage RENT at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 1001 Mansfield St., Brunswick. It will be staged nightly through Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. They may be purchased at www.gaplayers.com.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Macabre Tales of Jekyll Island, a lantern ghost tour, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum. The cost is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 7-15. Children under 6 will be admitted for free. It is a walking tour. For tickets, call 912-635-4036.
The AARP Golden Isle Chapter 887 will meet at 12 noon at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. There will not be a speaker this month.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will host a speaker session with Veda Brooks at 2 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick.
The St. Marys Haunted History Tour will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in the downtown area. Eight locations will be visited with costumed actors sharing stories. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 on the day of the event. For more information, call 912-882-7350.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Marty Lyons Foundation will host Bash at the Beach at 4 p.m. with Sam’s Drive In Band followed by Idle Hands 4 p.m. across from the Morgan Center in the historic district. There will be all you can eat pulled pork, raffles and an auction. Admission is $25 and will benefit children with chronic diseases.
Goblins on the Green will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. There will be trick-or-treating for children. AT 7 p.m., there a movie, “The House with a Clock in its Walls,” will be screened. The event is free and open to the public.
The Union Street Enhancement Group will host a Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Homes along the historic street will share spooky stories and happenings. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
The Brunswick Shrine Club’s Fall Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. There will be handmade goods for sale. To register as a vendor, contact Ginger Dorcas at iamdgu@gmail.com.
Camden Behavioral Wellness will host its second annual Sadness into Laughter Masquerade Ball will be held at 7 p.m. at the Camden County Camber of Commerce, 531 N Lee St., in Kingsland. There will be a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and DJ. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple. They are available at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit mental health programs.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will take a field trip to Cannon’s Point, beginning at 8 a.m. at the entrance to the preserve on Lawrence Road. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or email engrds@gsu.edu.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a reception and field trip to the Thicket Sugar Mill and Rum Distillery. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. It will begin at 3 p.m. Tabby expert Jan Gritzner will speak. For more information or for tickets, visit ashantillycenter.org or call 912-437-4473.
The Halloween Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Sunday, Oct. 27
The Coastal Coalition for Children will host Taste of the Vine at 6 p.m. at the Boathouse at the Frederica Golf Club. There will silent and live auctions as well as a variety of small plates and hors d’ oeuvres. Tickets start at $125 per person. For tickets, visit CC4Children.org/TOVTIX.
Monday, Oct. 28
Live Oaks Garden Club’s annual poinsettia sale is currently underway. The club is offering red, white and pink 8-inch foil pots for $18. Pick-up will be from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Simons United Methodist Church’s parking lot. Proceeds go toward local beautification projects. For more information, call 912-638-9803.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
The Ashantilly Center in Darien will host a lecture series by historian Buddy Sullivan on the history of Sapelo Island and McIntosh County from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Center for six Tuesdays — Oct. 29 through Dec. 3. The series will follow the same format as Sullivan’s annual winter series for the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. Reservations may be made by visiting “events” at ashantillycenter.org. For information call 912-437-4473.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host PlayReaders, the book club for readers of plays, at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The first play will be “You Can’t Take it with You” by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. For future titles or more information, visit ww.goldenislesarts.org.
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will host a special informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the conference center of the College of Coastal Georgia. All returning and potential artists should attend. This year’s project will be “High School Musical II.” For more information, call 912-262-6934 or email penguinprojectgi@gmail.com.
The Exchange Club’s Fair will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. It will be open from 1 p.m. to midnight Nov. 2. A variety of rides, crafts, food and entertainment will be provided. Crafters may enter the fair’s barn competition for free by emailing Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series “The Others,” featuring Nicole Kidman, at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
Glynn Visual Arts will host an opening for Atlanta based artist Gregor Turk at 5:30 p.m. at 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The exhibit is titled “The Edge of the Continent.” It will include wax-oil rubbings, ceramic tables and rubber-wrapped sculpture of St. Simons Island. It will be on display through Nov. 22.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Oct. 31
The second annual Trunk or Treat event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Churches, businesses and nonprofits will join in to give children a fun and safe Halloween experience. There will be door prizes, hayrides, music and a costume parade. For more information, contact Melody Wilkes at 912-265-4150.