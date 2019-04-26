Today
Relay for Life will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at Golden Isles Church of God in Brunswick. Various food vendors will be selling items. There will also be a number of activities for children. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash to participate in the events and to purchase snacks. Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns and Pawn Shop Junkies will provide the entertainment. For more information, visit http://relay.acsevents.org.
The Golden Isles Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Catherine Green of the Legal Aid Services. She will speak on wills, probates and powers of attorney.
The City of Brunswick will host an Arbor Day ceremony at 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Two oak trees will be planted. The public is welcome.
Saturday, April 27
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Coastal Hunter Circuit, an equestrian competition, will be held from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Stables at Frederica, 150 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The public is invited to watch the participants. Porch’s food truck will be on hand to provide snacks.
Lanier of Glynn, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Chapter No. 2354, will hold a Confederate Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. in Hanover Park to memorialize and honor Confederate, and other American veterans. Thomas Marsh Forman Camp No. 485 Sons of Confederate Veterans will also be in attendance with an honor guard salute.
Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) will be holding a Lover’s Oak Festival from 9 a.m. to noon in the 800 block of Albany St., Brunswick. Historians will be on hand to share history and activities for children are planned. Owen Plant will provide the entertainment. For more information, call 912-689-7408.
Girls on the Run of the Golden Isles Celebration 5K will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m. and the race starting at 8:30 a.m. at Blythe Island Regional Park in Brunswick. The registration fee is $25 today and $30 after. For online registration and more information visit www.gotrgoldenisles.org
A celebration of World Tai Chi Day will be held at 10 a.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. Phil Davis, instructor, will hold a demonstration along with students.
The Ashantilly Center in Darien will host Jerushia Graham who will offer a program on how to make recycled paper. The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on the grounds of Ashantilly Center in Darien, Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. It is free but reservations must be made by calling 912-437-4473 or emailing ashantillycenter@gmail.com.
SoGol Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host Bill Mullis in concert for a night of inspirational music. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the gallery. Advance tickets are $12 and $15 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit billmullis.com/tickets.
The Jekyll Island Authority will open the new Mosaic museum at 9 a.m. with activities running from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the location, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. Exhibits will explore Jekyll Island’s history, from the Native American Era to the present-day. For more information, visit www.jekyllisland.com.
The Garden Party, an annual fundraiser for Memory Matters, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Grovehouse and garden at Musgrove Retreat on St. Simons Island. Light fare will be provided by A Moveable Feast. There will also be a wine tasting and music by Tonic Blue, as well as live and silent auctions. To purchase tickets please visit www.memorymattersglynn.com and click on Garden Party Fundraiser link or call us at 912-264-0777.
Sweet Spirits Pageant for those with special needs will be held at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. There is a $20 registration deposit which will be returned. Door admission is $1 per person. For an entry form or more information, call Janet Richey at 912-399-1423.
Cassina Garden Club will hold its 13th annual Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at the tabby cabins, 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the tour. They are available at cassinagardenclub.org. For more information, call Leslie Carlton at 912-399-1152.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, April 28
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Classic Nashville Roadshow 2: The Sequined Sequel at 3 p.m. at the Ritz in downtown Brunswick. The show will star Jason Petty and Katie Deal. Advance tickets are $15 for adult members and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, age 65 and up. Prices increase by $5 the day of the show. The cost for students (with ID) is always $5 each. To purchase advance tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org, or the Ritz Theatre box office.
The Mozart Society will hold a meeting at 2:30 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church. It will be to talk about future of the group, which offers music students scholarships and was established in 1955. It is open to anyone who is interested in getting involved.
The Good Vibes Fest 2019 will be a free community wellness event, featuring dozens of local vendors, yoga and fitness instructors. It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event will include yoga classes, kids’ yoga, belly dance, hip-hop, barre and body work demonstrations. Classes are beginner friendly. DJ “Momentology” will provide music. All are welcome.
Monday, April 29
Glynn County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Various committees will meet and discuss the 2020 election.
Wednesday, May 1
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon will lead a trip to the Woodstork/Wading Bird Rookery at the Crooked River/Gilman State Park near St. Mary’s. This is the only confirmed Roseate Spoonbill nesting site in Georgia. For directions and meeting locations, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Leave No Trace” at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG13. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, May 2
Pianist Matthew Ganong will perform the music of Jean-Philippe Rameau with Rameau scholar Remy Hildenborough, PhD, offering information about the French composer. It will be held at noon at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Friday, May 3
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 in the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature C.H. Hooks who wrote “Alligator Zoo-Park Magic.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “9 to 5 The Musical” at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street, St. Marys. The show will be staged at 7 p.m. May 3, 4, 10 and 11. It will be presented at 2 p.m. May 5 and 12. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. They may be purchased at StMarysLittleTheatre.com or at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys.
The Island Players will stage “One Slight Hitch” at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays May 3 to 19. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sundays through May 19. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Brunswick Actor’s Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Lettuce and Loveage,” by Peter Shaffer at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for teachers; $15 for students over 21 and $10 for those under 21. For tickets, call 912-280-0023.