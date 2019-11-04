Today
Live Oaks Garden Club’s annual poinsettia sale is currently underway. The club is offering red, white and pink 8-inch foil pots for $18. Pick-up will be from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Simons United Methodist Church’s parking lot. Proceeds go toward local beautification projects. For more information, call 912-638-9803.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. A presentation will be Garmet Girlz group. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Nov. 8
The Blue Jean Ball, benefiting the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at Sinclair Plantation, 6520 Frederica Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $160 each. For more information, visit HSSCG.org/blue-jean-ball.
The Georgia Coastal Artist of the Golden Isles will host its fall exhibition and sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Nov. 9
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its museum store, 610 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. There will be a variety of activities taking place from author talks to wine demonstrations. For more information, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Marine Corps League, Glynco Detachment, is hosting the annual Marine Corps Birthday Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. Reservations are due by Nov. 7. The cost is $40 per person. The dress is coat and tie. For more information or to make reservations, call 912-506-5694.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host a program featuring Sudy Leavy who will speak about Ophelia Dent, the last private owner of the property, at 3 p.m. at 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
SoundBites, sponsored by the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 7 p.m., at Halyard’s on St. Simons Island. Violinists Sinisa Circic and Micah Ganger will perform. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will present a program titled “Tell Your Family’s Stories” from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Historic Brunswick’s PorchFest will return from noon to 6 p.m. along the streets of downtown. Musical performances will be held on neighborhood porches and food trucks will provide treats. The first stop will be at Brunswick Manor, 825 Egmont St., Brunswick, to pick up materials for the walking tour. There will be a concert at 5 p.m. at the same location. The event is rain or shine. It is free and open to all. For more information, visit PorchFestBwk.com.