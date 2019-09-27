Today
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Golden Isle Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet at noon at The Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Mr. Gregory Pruce of The Fidelity Insurance Co.
The International Seafarer’s Center will host its annual International Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sea Palms Resort and Conference Center, 515 N. Windward Drive, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $110 per person. For more information, visit www.seafarerscenter.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will present Hot Strings and Flying Feet, a percussive and dance ensemble, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Advance tickets are $15 for adult members and $10 for seniors. It is $20 for adult nonmembers and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 the day of the event. Students are always admitted for $5. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The seventh annual Hats and Sundresses on the Grounds, hosted by Ann King, will be held at 11:30 a.m. at 206 Anchor Dr., Brunswick. The them will be “Beating the Odds,” a kickoff to October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 912-230-0706.
The Battle of the Badges will be held at 5 p.m. at Glover Field at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island. The Glynn County police and fire departments will square off for two baseball games. The gates open at 4 p.m. The cost is $5 and will go to fund their outreach programs.
The Audubon Society will host a field trip to the Altama Plantation Wildlife Management Area from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information about the trip and what to bring, call Bob Sattlemeyer at 404-217-7082.
Sunday, Sept. 29
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Island Public Library will host genealogical lecturer and instructor C. Ann Staley, who will present, “Organizing, Analyzing, and Sharing Your Genealogy.” It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to all.
Cinema for a Cause, a charity even benefitting local causes, will be held throughout the day at the Brunswick and St. Simons Island Georgia Theatre Co. locations. The proceeds from the day’s sales will benefit No Kill Glynn County and Morningstar Children and Family Services, as well as Variety of Georgia.
Island to Island, a benefit for the Bahamas, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 on the St. Simons Island lighthouse lawn. The Sensational Sounds of Motown will perform, along with local favs Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns (at 4 p.m.) and the Island Kings (at 6 p.m.). Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Food, provided by area restaurants, and beverages will also be available. The cost is $15 per adult. Children under 12 will be admitted for free. All proceeds will benefit the relief efforts.
Ashantilly Center, 1712 Bond Road, Darien, will hold a book-singing and reception for author Buddy Sullivan at 3 p.m. at the center. He’s debuting four new books that cover various historical topics. The public is invited. For more information, visit ashantillycenter.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series, “Arctic,” a Icelandic/Danish movie, It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It will be shown in English with Danish subtitles. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
Friday, Oct. 4
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its Fall Membership Drive from 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potential members and members should meet at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. The group will travel for a filed trip at the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium on Skidaway Island. Visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/membership to become a member and www.glynnenvironmental.org/events to RSVP. For more information, call 912-466-0934.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host artist Ute Sportschuetz at an opening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will be held during the First Friday festivities. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
The Institute for Executive Women will hold “Ladies, Power Up!,” a breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy, Brunswick. It is open to those interested in networking and supporting with other women. The guest speaker will be Michelle Johnston, president of the College of Coastal Georgia. The cost is $20. For details, contact Catherine Blake at 770-883-1117.
The Island Players will host the “Great American Trailer Park Musical” from Oct. 4 to 20. Productions will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sundays. All shows will be staged at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The McIntosh Art Association will host Catherine Hillis, renowned watercolor artist, for an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. She will give a free demonstration. The exhibit of her work will be on display through Nov. 30.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Firebox BBQ on the Bluff. Hosted by Southern Soul, the food festival will return to the live oak laden grove at Gascoigne on St. Simons Island. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. There will be samplings provided by food vendors from throughout the region, as well as entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information, visit ssbbqfirebox.com.
“Across the Water: The Gifts We Bring,” a play by Brunswick native Burnell Williams, will be staged at 6 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The story centers on an African family’s enslavement. There will also be music and dancing. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the Ritz, from cast members or by calling Williams at 912-264-4643.
A Web of Fears Haunted Forest Trail Walk and Fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3307 Grantham Road in Jesup. The trail will be open Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Tickets can be purchased at weboffears.com or at the gate. The cost is $10. Proceeds benefit 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, a nonprofit that serves families of fallen piece officers.
A Tribute of Love, a benefit for Shannon Lemmon, Austin Rogers and Tracy Clark, will be held at 5 p.m. at the Glynn Academy Auditorium. Each of the honorees is battling some form of cancer. Atlanta’s Shades of Pink Breast Cancer Choir will perform. A brunch will also be held the following day, from 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 6 at Bennie’s Red Barn. For more information, call 912-638-2844.
