Today
Golden Isles Republican Women will hold its meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. Georgia DNR Commissioner Mark Williams will be the guest speaker. The cost is $20 which includes lunch. Reservations are requested by Sept. 7. To make those, call Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will hold a meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral Restaurant in Brunswick. Melissa O’Halloran, the new director of Memory Mattters, will be the guest speaker. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Woodmen of the World Chapter 320 and Glynn County will host a Honor and Remembrance Day at 9 a.m. at the Ballard Fire Station on Community Road, Brunswick. For more information, call 912-261-8807.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1955 will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Twin Oaks Restaurant on Norwich Street. We will continue to make plans for our 65th Class Reunion, scheduled for April 25, 2020. All class members are invited for food, fun and fellowship.
Thursday, Sept. 12
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter member Bill Ramsaur will present a program titled “Midway — Cradle of the Revolution in Georgia.” Those interested in Colonial Midway or Revolutionary Georgia are encouraged to attend. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Amy Roberts at its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. Roberts recently released “Gullah Geechee Heritage in the Golden Isles” with co-author Patrick Holladay. The cost is free for guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Friday, Sept. 13
St. Marys Little Theater will present An Evening Under the Stars at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, 21 and 22. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee Sept. 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
Saturday, Sept. 14
The McIntosh Art Association will hold an intro to pastels workshop with Micah Goguen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $60. Registration is due by Sept. 11, and space is limited. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
Hofwyl-Braodfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Honey Bee Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the site. The cost is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for youth (five and younger).
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a forum on Women and Climate: Impact and Action at 2:30 p.m. at the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Monday, Sept. 16
The Glynn County Republican Party will hold a gathering at 5:30 p.m. at Mudcat Charlie’s restaurant, 250 Ricefield Way, Brunswick. The speaker will be Austin Mathis, Georgia GOP field representative for the Trump Campaign. Congressman Buddy Carter and candidate Danny Merit will speak as well. The cost is $5 for Glynn GOP members and $10 for nonmembers.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet. All members of the class are welcome to come and socialize.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “Wonder” at its film series at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Sept. 19
The Brunswick-Ga Chapter of the Links Inc. will host its first annual HBCU Forum from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School. The program will feature information for high school students and parents in Glynn, McIntosh and Camden Counties. They will learn about the college entrance and application process. For more information, contact Oatanisha Dawson at hbculinks@gmail.com.
Friday, Sept. 20
Albert Fendig’s 7th Annual Traveling Plein Air Affair show is moving to the McIntosh Art Association’s art center, within the Old Jail, 404 North Way, Darien. An opening will be held at 5 p.m. at the center. More than 20 works will be on display depicting Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in north Glynn County. It will be available for viewing until the end of the month.
The Shrimp and Grits Festival will return to Jekyll Island from Sept. 20 to 22. The event will feature a number of food booths serving the dish as well as book signings, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and more.
Glynn Visual Arts will host an opening for a new exhibit called Mastering the Art of Contradiction at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island.
Redfern Goes Gold, a block party to benefit Team Alexa and Cure, will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. around the streets of Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. Participating businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds to the charity. Local children who have battled cancer will be honored. There will be entertainment and events for children in the evening at Gnat’s Landing.
Saturday, Sept. 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its annual Satilla River Cleanup at 9 a.m. off the Turtle River, 580 Ga-99, Brunswick. Gloves, garbage bags and water will be provided. For more information, visit www.glynnenvironemental.org/events.
Monday, Sept. 23
The Live Oak Garden Club is kicking off its 19th Annual Poinsettia Sale, which will last through Nov. 15. A variety of plants will be available, including traditional red, white and even pink. They are $18 with proceeds going toward island beautification projects. Poinsettias will be ready for pick up from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 in the parking lot of St. Simons United Methodist Church. For more information or to place orders, call 912-638-9803.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.