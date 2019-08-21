Today
The St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host a speaker, Sakile Flowers, at 5:30 p.m. at 291 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library will hold a book sale beginning with a preview sale at 3 p.m. at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. A bag sale will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. also on Saturday.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “St. Simons: Surviving Success,” a locally produced documentary, followed by “Conrack” at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Simons Casino Theater. A $3 donation is requested.
The Book to Movie Book Group will meet at 2 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The group is featuring Clark Gable movies. The book is “The Misfits.” The film will be shown during this session.
Mid-week yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a yoga mat.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
A tenant’s rights workshop will be held at 10 a.m. until noon in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is free and will discuss a variety of topics. It is hosted by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
The English as a Second Language class will meet at 5 p.m. in room 2 of the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Aug. 22
A Composition Inspired by the Hymns of Sidney Lanier: An Art Exhibit Meet and Greet with Kenneth Carroll will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a book sale beginning with a preview sale at 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 22; from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. A bag sale will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Friday, Aug. 23
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. A bag sale will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24.
Saturday, Aug. 24
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a book sale from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. A bag sale will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and a 3 p.m. show Aug. 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Monday, Aug. 26
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults are welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Participants should bring their yoga mats.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
A Conversational Spanish class will be held at 6:15 p.m in meeting room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are invited.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
A tenant’s rights workshop will be held at 10 a.m. until noon in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is free and will discuss a variety of topics. It is hosted by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The speaker will be U.S. Representative Buddy Carter. The luncheon buffet cost is $16 per person. To make reservations, contact Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or email bgcwells@comcast.net or contact Gussie Gammon at 912-506-7585. Reservations for the event are due by Aug. 23.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Mid-week yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a mat.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Aug. 29
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Friday, Aug. 30
Casual Scrabbler’s Club, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The Blues Factor will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.