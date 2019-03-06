Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. The movie will be “Death of Stalin.” It is rated R.
The Glynn Academy Players will stage “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at 7:30 p.m. nightly March 6 to 9 at Glynn Academy. Tickets are $12 for adults. It is $10 for seniors and students. For more information, visit www.gaplayers.com.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 7
The Georgia Elvis Festival will return with an opening event at The Blue Door, 1706 2nd Street, Brunswick. The festival will continue with events throughout the weekend in and around downtown Brunswick. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit georgiaelvisfestival.com.
An organizational meeting for the Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held at 6 p.m. at the Harrington School, 291 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Those interested in volunteering at the event should attend. The Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 11 at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host its Meet the Author event featuring June McCash who will discuss her book, “Eleanor’s Daughter” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org.
Friday, March 8
The Island Players will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, www.theislandplayers.com.
The 45th Annual Jekyll Island Arts Association will host the Jekyll Island Arts Festival daily, Friday to Sunday at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. On Friday and Saturday, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Saturday, March 9
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute will host its Unity in Diversity Luncheon at noon at the Island Jerk Shack 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. In Honor Women’s History Month, the guests will be local inspiring women.
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. will host its 5th Annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop 2019. The theme will be, “Three I’s of Empowering Woman, Inspire-Incite-Ignite. Strategies to Take Back Our Children and Our Communities.” It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave. The cost is $10. To register, visit the Evite event online.
Glynn County Republican Party will host its Precinct Mass Meetings to elect delegates, alternates and precinct officers to the Glynn County Republican Party convention. The meeting will begin with registration at 8:15 a.m. followed by the meeting at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The convention will follow at 10 a.m. All attendees will be required to pay a $15 fee to cover the convention costs. For more information, contact Ginny Hall, chair of the Glynn County Republican Party at glynngagop@gmail.com.
The Jekyll Island Turtle Crawl will begin with the first race at 8 a.m. on Jekyll Island. There will be a 5K and 10K as well as a fun run. To register or for more information, visit jekyllisland.com/turtlecrawl.
Sunday, March 10
The Shoreline Dance Club will host a tea dance with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $40 per person for members and $50 for guests. Reservations are required. To make those or for more information, call 912-638-2249.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and St. Simons Public Library will host guest speaker Hesper Montford, preservation specialist at the Marshes of Glynn-Brunswick Library, who will explain how to preserve old photos, albums and artifacts. He will speak from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Monday, March 11
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host its March meeting, beginning at 11:45 a.m. at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Ginger Howard, Georgia’s National Republican Committeewoman. The cost is $20 which covers lunch, beverage, dessert and gratuity. Advance reservations are requested by Saturday. Those may be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net.
Tuesday, March 12
Relay for Life Glynn County will celebrate 25 years with a dinner at 6 p.m. at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick. The program will honor cancer survivors and caregivers. To register, call Ingrid Bennett at 912-602-9343.