Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Film Series will be held at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. The film will be “Tea with Dames.” It is not rated. A $3 donation is requested.
The Horton Gallery in the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System is hosting an exhibit by Carol Ann Wages, a local photographer. It features images of a white morph squirrel named Edgar Winter. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the hospital. It will remain on display through the end of the month.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a lecture at 6 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center event hall on St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Theresa Singleton, PhD, who will present a lecture on what archaeology reveals about the lives of enslaved people in the southern U.S. and Caribbean. To register visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call 912-634-7090.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 21
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library, located at Fort King George historical site, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day other than this time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will also hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are welcome.
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening reception for Susan Anderson from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown gallery. The title of the exhibit is “Wonder,” which will include paintings depicting the world of wonder and myth. It will be on display through May 4.
The Ivy League Club of the Golden Isles will hold its monthly luncheon at noon at the King & Prince on St. Simons Island. Special guest Mason Waters, regional president of United Community Bank, will give a presentation, “A Banker Looks at Sea Level Rise.” The event is open to all alumni of Ivy League and Seven Sisters universities. The cost is $25 per person. Registration is required in advance. To reserve a space, contact Rick Powers at eporganist@aol.com or call 912-571-2517.
The College of Coastal Georgia Foundation’s 2019 Distinguished Speaker Series will kick off with guest speaker Ryan Gravel, visionary of the Atlanta BeltLine. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the college’s campus. Gravel will share his experience and lessons learned from the Atlanta BeltLine project and consider what a Brunswick-specific big idea could mean for the future of the region. Advance registration is free and required. Guests can register at coastalgeorgia.eventbrite.com.
Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The main presenter will be Jim Squires, PhD, who will present “Ethics: A photographer’s responsibilities for accuracy and integrity when taking, manipulating and displaying images in street or nature photography.” Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com for more details.
Friday, March 22
The Golden Isle Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch followed by a noon meeting at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Catherine Green of the Legal Aid Services. She will be speaking on wills, probates and powers of attorney.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Golden Isles Live will host Johnny Magic at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. He is a magician who travels throughout the country. The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for students. For more information and to view video for the 2018-2019 artists, please visit the association website at www.goldenisleslive.org.
Saturday, March 23
Fort Frederica National Monument will host Colonial Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site. The event will feature hands-on activities, displays of candle making, fiber arts and other colonial-era displays. There will be many activities for children.
The Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles will hold a Character Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 1121 Union St., Brunswick. Tickets are available at www.jwagi.org.
The Lion’s Club will host a yard sale to benefit its camp for the blind from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. For more information, contact Bill Robinson at 912-399-3338.
Friends of Hofwyl Plein Air Affair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, Hwy 17., Brunswick. The event is held to honor local painter and Friend of Hofwyl member, Albert Fendig. The artist registration fee is $25. A traveling show will also feature paintings created at the session and will move from various locations from May to August. Members of the public can come watch the painters for an admission price of $8 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. Those under 5 will be admitted for free.
Furbabies and Fashion, a fundraiser fashion show for No Kill Glynn County, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. A number of local businesses will be represented. Adoptable animals from No Kill Glynn County and Animal Control will be on hand. Monetary and donations of pet items will also be accepted.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, March 24
The Golden Isles Community Band concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Brunswick High School auditorium. The program is free and will include pieces that showcase specific instruments such as the oboe or French horn. The band will also perform “Peter and the Wolf” by Prokofiev, with narration by former Brunswick mayor Bryan Thompson. Donations to the community band will be accepted.
The fifth annual Jewish Food and Culture Festival will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. in Jekyll Square on Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety of food vendors, raffles and entertainment will be provided. The proceeds will benefit Temple Beth Tefilloh’s restoration fund.
Tuesday, March 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Dana Beach and her book, “A Wholly Admirable Thing: Defending Nature and Community on the South Carolina Coast.” The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino on St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host Coastal Symphony of Georgia conductor Michelle Merrill who will present “Made in America: Symphonic Sounds of Our Country” at 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino.
Wednesday, March 27
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The speaker will be Jason Thompson, Republican National Committeeman for Georgia, and his wife, Julianne, will be speak on “Women for Trump.” The lunch buffet costs $16 per person. Reservations are requested by March 22. To make reservations, contact Gussie Gammon at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com or Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or bgcwells@comcast.net.