Friday, Dec. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Whitney Otawka at its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. She penned the book “The Saltwater Table.” It is free to members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
St. Mary’s Little Theatre’s 7th annual Christmas production of a “A Storybook Christmas” will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. It will be presented on 2 p.m. Dec. 15. It will be held at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association will stage its annual “Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Dec. 15. Another performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 with a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 22. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Grinch, an annual production by the Jill Standford Dance Center, will be held at 2 and 6 p.m. December 14 and at 2 p.m. December 15. All performances are at Brunswick High School. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For details, visit jillstanforddancecenter.com.
Jekyll Comic Con will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Tickets are $25 for general admission. They will be available online at jekyllislandcomiccon.com until Friday and at the door the day of the event.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Fort Frederica National Monument will celebrate the birthday of Georgia founder Gen. James Oglethorpe from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic site, 6515 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will play at 1 p.m.; the Coastal Brass Choir at 2 p.m. There will also be musket firings, crafts and holiday refreshments.
Crafters Along Newcastle Street will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Various vendors will be situated in the squares in and around Newcastle Street. There will be holiday items, woodworking, pottery, jewelry and fabric crafts for sale. It is free for vendors to enter. For more information, email Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Golden Isles Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet at 11 a.m. Skipper’s restaurant, 85 Screven Street, Darien. The meeting will consist of a brief business discussion and annual Christmas party.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host a Storytime and Craft event for children at 10:30 a.m. For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will hold its winter concert titled Beethoven to Broadway at 4 p.m. at the Glynn Academy Auditorium in Brunswick. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.
Monday, Dec. 16
The Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 to 20. Treats and crafts will be available.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
The Jekyll Island Singers will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. A number of holiday classics will be performed. The St. William Hand Bell Choir will also perform.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are welcome to come socialize.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. The film will be “St. Simons: Surviving Success.” There will also be a question and answer section following the program. A $3 donation is requested. Following the first film, “Christmas On the Coast,” which was filmed on St. Simons Island, will be screened.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Dec. 20
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association will stage its annual “Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 with a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 22. For more information, visit Tickets at goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Jekyll Singers will perform at 2 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island.
The Jekyll Island Authority and Caroline’s Gifts and Flowers will host Alan Parks, vocalist, pianist and guitarist, in concert at 7 p.m., at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Jekyll Island. A variety of other performers will join Parks. It is free and open to all. For more information, call 912-319-2129.
The Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate with dessert for $1 extra. It is eat-in or take-out.