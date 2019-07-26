Today
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. All adults interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Children up to 2 years old and their guardians are welcome.
The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. show at July 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.
Saturday, July 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Milk Carton on a String, a nonprofit arts program in Haiti, will present “Tewayaj” will be staged at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are currently on sale and cost $25 each and may be purchased online or at the Ritz. Those simply wanting to donate to the cause may also make those online at www.milkcartononastring.com.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 US HW 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Sunday, July 28
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a celebration for those who worked to save and restore Twitty Park on St. Simons Island. The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the north side of the park. Food will be provided by Southern Soul.
Monday, July 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Andrew Lawler at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. Lawler is the author of “The Secret Token: My Obsession and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke.” It is $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Experienced Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
Tuesday, July 30
A Universe of Stories Movie Day will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Children’s movies will be shared.
A Spanish for Kids Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Rising third grade and above are welcome.
The Young Adult Tabletop Game Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Games like Dungeons and Dragons will be available. The group meets on the last Tuesday of each month.
A Conversational Spanish class will be held at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are welcome.
Wednesday, July 31
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
“Take me to your Readers,” with Tommy Johns, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The children’s show will include puppets.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning land lord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
Thursday, Aug. 1
St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition hold a docent and volunteer meeting at 6 p.m. at Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities and joining the coalition should attend.
Radiant Counseling LLC, 502 Gloucester St., suite 206, Brunswick, will be hosting a five week book club program, “Using Literature to Discuss Tough Topics.” The program meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 29. Each session is $10. For more information, call 912-289-2497 or visit www.radiantcounseling.net.
An English as a Second Language class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are welcome.