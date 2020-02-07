Today
The SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. for a new art exhibit, “Three Sistas,” featuring paintings by Ellen Moriarty, Alyson Tucker and Karen Keene. For more information, visit www.SoGloGallery.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will continue its celebration of the 13th annual Big Read at First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For a full listing of the month-long programming, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
The Golden Isles Corps De Ballet and Southern Strut Dance Center will present “Aladdin” at 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at the Glynn Academy Auditorium. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Ages 5 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at Southern Strut Dance Center, 4250 Coral Park Drive, Brunswick.
The Institute for Executive Women will host its Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The theme will be a Celebration of Black History Month. The cost is $25. For more information, email info@instituteforexecutivewomen.com.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Charles McMillian, Coastal District Director of the Georgia Conservancy, will speak about a proposed plan to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. To reserve a space, visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/events.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Best of Enemies.” The screening begins at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Tunes-R-Us with Clive Henery will be held at 3 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Henery will take attendees on a musical tour through the ages. February’s theme is “Into the Woods.” For more information, visit moglibraries.org.
The Scrabble Club meets at 10:30 a.m. every Friday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Experienced Scrabble Club meets at 1:30 p.m. every Friday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Righton Books will host its Second Saturday Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
The 2020 Green Screen Environmental Film Festival will begin at 1:45 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. The event includes three short films, a panel discussion, refreshments, raffles and door prizes. A $5 donation for admission is requested. For more information, go to http://www.greenscenega.org.
The Coastal Audubon Society will take a field trip to Andrew’s Island, beginning at the location at 8:30 a.m. The trip will be mostly birding by car, interspersed with short walks. Those attending should wear appropriate clothes and shoes for the terrain. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
The Abbott Institute Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The topic will be “Dialogue Racism: The Conversation Continues. “
Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife — W3 — will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on the green of the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. There will be food and beverage samples plus wildlife shows throughout the day. Tickets are $72 per person. For more information, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles is hosting a day of boater skills training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St., Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a boater license. Successfully completing this course may qualify one for a reduced boat insurance rates. The registration fee is $10 and may be credited to purchase the suggested optional text. For more information, contact Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791. Registration may be completed online at www.gisps.org.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host its story and craft time at 10:30 a.m. at the store.
Sunday, Feb. 9
The American Cancer Society’s Victory Gala will host its Father-Daughter Dance from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ziggy’s on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $10 per person. They are available at Bailey Boys, Jill Stanford Studio, Cutie Patooties and Whippersnappers. They may also be purchased at acsvictoryboard.org.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Community Jubilee from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. There will be all-you-can-eat barbecue, a raffle, cash bar and entertainment provided by Backbeat Boulevard. Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets or for more information, email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
The Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will celebrate Super Museum Sunday, sponsored by the Georgia Historical Society, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. There will be a historical program at 2 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center, featuring William H.A. Collins, Ph.D., curator of the Burning of Darien Museum, as well as historical genealogist Amy Hendrick from Glynngen.com. They will discuss the lives of slaves of the Altamaha Delta. Admission to the historic site is free.
Monday, Feb. 10
The Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) will host national award-winning certified arborist Bill De Vos at 5 p.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. He will present a program titled “Tree Care Concepts: Ordinary to Extraordinary.” It is free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Susan Shipman Building at the DNR offices under the Sidney Lanier Bridge. Stephanie Knox of the St. Simons Land Trust will share conservation news. All are welcome.
“Black History: Perseverance and the Triumph of the Human Spirit,” will be held at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Library, 208 Gloucester St. The speaker will be Sheila Sapp. It is part of the monthly Big Read programming. For a full list of events, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant in Brunswick. Jimmy Franklin, dean of students of Tallulah Falls School will be the guest speaker. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “Moby Dick” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick. The movie is the film version of Herman Melville’s novel. Tickets for the film, discussion and dinner from Indigo Coastal Shanty are $18 and reservations must be made by Feb. 10. Tickets for the film alone are $7. To purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host Michael Seibert, integrated resource manager at Fort Frederica, at 7 p.m. at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. He will speak about “Frederica, Life After 1748.” It is free and open to the public.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host genealogist Linda Olsen who will discuss her research on the St. Simons Island lighthouse keeper Isaac Peckham. The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.