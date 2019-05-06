Today
The Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church on Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program will include a rag doll demonstration by Teddy Martin. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday, May 8
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. Past presidents will be honored as this special program is held before summer break and will also include an initiation ceremony for three new members. For more information about joining the Woman’s Club or attending this meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Spring Book Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. in the atrium of the Casino on St. Simons Island. The event is open to members and those wishing to join the guild. The sale will continue through the weekend.
Friday, May 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the atrium of the Casino on St. Simons Island. The sale will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Moxie Craft Fest will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Food trucks, live music and a diverse group of vendors selling handmade wares will be on hand.
Saturday, May 11
The International Seafarer’s Center will host a fundraising golf tournament at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.at 9 a.m. on Jekyll Island. Registration deadline is May 3. For information, call ISC at 912-267-0631.
Georgia Shrimp and Sapelo Hog Boil and Barbecue will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at 4152 Julieton Dr. Townsend. The cost is $50. It is a fundraiser for the McIntosh Arts Association. There will be food, drinks as well as live and silent auctions. For more information, call 912-437-7711.
The Blessing of the Fleet and Mayfair in Brunswick will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. The blessing will take place at 2 p.m. with a number of activities include music, exhibitions, crafts and a costumed pooch parade taking place through the day.
Tuesday, May 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 in the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature Nancy Blanton and “The Earl in Black Armor.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, May 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “BlacKkKlansman” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, May 16
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for Thread + Ink, an exhibition featuring several fiber and print artists from Georgia State University and the Atlanta College of Art. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GVa. Light refreshments will be served.
Saturday, May 18
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will host Canopy Reunion V at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 children 12 and under. Reservations are available online at www.themarshstudio.com
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, May 19
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The concerts will run throughout the summer. The first performance will be The Tams. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host Denise Barrett Olson, president of the St. Augustine Genealogical Society from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casion, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She will present a program on how to use FamilySearch.org. It is free and open to the public.
Wednesday, May 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, May 23
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening for Motte Thomas from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. The show will feature a number of new works from the Brunswick-based painter. It will be on display through July 2.
Saturday, May 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host a discussion of on how to find probable records through digitized online resources. The program will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to the public.