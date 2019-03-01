Today
The Island Players will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. There will be matinees at 3 p.m. Sunday March 3, 10 and 17. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Saturday, March 2
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will take its annual spring field trip to Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge, meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the entrance of the Refuge. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu.edu or 404-217-7082.
Rotary of the Golden Isles Chili Cookoff will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $5 and may be purchased at various businesses. Those include Ameris Bank, Brogans Village, Brogen’s North, St. Simons Drug Co, The Club, Daddy Cates Coffee, all on St. Simons Island, and The Brunswick News and Tipsy McSway’s in Brunswick. Admission is $8 at the gate on the day of the event.
The Wild West Express will hold train rides in St. Marys March 2 and 9. Performers and re-enactors will be on hand, including axe throwing and steer roping. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students. For more information or for tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre will host an encore production of Showstoppers at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for active military personnel with ID; $20 for teachers; $15 for students over 21; and $10 for students 20 and under. The price includes assorted desserts and coffees from Daddy Cate’s Coffees.
Walk for Life, a fundraiser for Skylark, will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. followed by the walk at 9 a.m. at three locations simultaneously. North Glynn Recreation Complex in Brunswick, Bill Morris Park in Jesup and the PSA Track in Camden. The organization hopes to reach a goal of $88,000. All proceeds help Skylark’s three centers and mobile medical unit to provide resources and services to families in need at no charge. To register, visit www.helloskylark.com/walk.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
Aviation Career Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Airport. It is free and will offer an opportunity for students in middle and high schools to explore potential careers in the industry. Children ages 8-17 will also be able to take a flight with professional pilots. For more information, visit www.flygcairports.com.
Ashantilly Center, Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host Birding By Ear at 2 p.m. at the center. A $20 donation is requested for nonmembers. It is $15 for members and students. For more information or reservations, call 912-437-4473.
Sunday, March 3
The Artistry of Strings, hosted by the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Parker Gallery at the Shops at Sea Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The $50 ticket price includes a reception by Tasteful Temptations and an open bar. Tickets may be purchased at www.CoastaSymphonyfGeorgia.org.
The 26th Annual Friends of Historic Jekyll Island Charity Auction will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Morgan Center, 151 Old Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. For more information, visit www.friendsofhistoricajekyll.org.
The Golden Isles Firberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program will feature completed projects by the rug hooking group. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday, March 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. The movie will be “Death of Stalin.” It is rated R.
The Glynn Academy Players will stage “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at 7:30 p.m. nightly March 6 to 9 at Glynn Academy. Tickets are $12 for adults. It is $10 for seniors and students. For more information, visit www.gaplayers.com.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 7
The Georgia Elvis Festival will return with an opening event at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The festival will continue with events throughout the weekend in and around downtown Brunswick. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit georgiaelvisfestival.com.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host its Meet the Author event featuring June McCash who will discuss her book, “Eleanor’s Daughter” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org.
Friday, March 8
The 45th Annual Jekyll Island Arts Association will host the Jekyll Island Arts Festival daily, March 8 to 10 at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. On Friday and Saturday, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Saturday, March 9
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Glynn County Republican Party will host its Precinct Mass Meetings to elect delegates, alternates and precinct officers to the Glynn County Republican Party convention. The meeting will begin with registration at 8:15 a.m. followed by the meeting at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The convention will follow at 10 a.m. All attendees will be required to pay a $15 fee to cover the convention costs. For more information, contact Ginny Hall, Chair of the Glynn County Republican Party at glynngagop@gmail.com.
The Jekyll Island Turtle Crawl will begin with the first race at 8 a.m. on Jekyll Island. There will be a 5K and 10K as well as a fun run. To register or for more information, visit jekyllisland.com/turtlecrawl.