Today
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. There will be a presentation on the artistry of MOLAS, a handmade textile of different patterns stitched onto cloth. The technique originated in the Central America region. Some MOLA will be available for purchase. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1955 will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick. All class members and spouses are invited. Plans for the 65th class reunion — April 24 and 25 — will be discussed.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. Stephanie Chewning of 100 Miles will speak. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 9
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host its Youth Contest Awards Night at 7 p.m. at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Leigh Kirkland from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. The local artist incorporates painting, collage, printmaking and constructed objects into her work. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Magic Flute” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick. The movie will be the film version of Mozart’s opera. Tickets for the film, discussion and dinner from Indigo Coastal Shanty are $18, and reservations are due today. Tickets for the film alone are $7. To purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate its 30th year in Glynn County from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. All attendees will be put in the running to win door prizes, which include gift cards and local art. A lunch will follow at Reid’s Apothecary.
Friday, Jan. 10
The Institute for Executive Women will host its Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $25. For questions, email info@instituteexecutivewomen.com or call 770-883-1117.
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to 11. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Jan. 12. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $25; military personnel pay $15; and admission is $10 for students. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Saturday, Jan. 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino. The session will feature Claire Cook who will present a program titled, “Never Too Late: New Year Reinvention” workshop. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org.
Sunday, Jan. 12
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host genealogy expert Melody Porter, who will present “Census First,” an explanation of how to use the federal census for genealogical research. It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will hold a celebration marking 30 years of programs and events for the community. It will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. It will include music by Backbeat Boulevard, a lowcountry boil and cash bar. Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Packages are also available. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Buddy Sullivan’s six week history course from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 to Feb. 18 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. The cost is $65 for society members and $110 for nonmembers. For more information or registration, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Wanderer:” A Film Presentation with Tyler Bagwell at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Jan 16
Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will meet at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize.
Friday, Jan. 17
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19. All shows will be in the Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The 20th annual LandTrust Oyster Roast will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $60 for members and $85 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.sslt.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Jan. 19
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its annual meeting at 3 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. The speaker will be Ed Caesar who will present “The Epic Hunt for the Lost World War II Aircraft Carrier.” Caesar is an author and contributing writer for “The New Yorker,” For more information or to register, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
A Taste of Glynn will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort, 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. The proceeds benefit the Glynn Community Crisis Center.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its third SoundBites for the 2019-20 season. Titled “Out From Behind,” doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Thrive Senior Living, 3615 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. The program will feature multiple brass musicians from the symphony. Tickets are $45 per person. Contact Chris Emde at cemde7714@gmail.com or 239-877-3856 or go to coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org for ticket reservations.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1965 Reunion Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. Classmates interested in serving on the reunion committee are encouraged to attend.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Jan. 24
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s Symphony Society will host Cabaret from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cloister on St. Simons Island. The Jordan Gilman Septet will perform jazz music, and attendees are asked to dress in Gatsby-like attire. Tickets are $180 per person. For more information, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Saturday, Jan. 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Peach State Opera who will perform the “Carmen” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Advance tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Tickets increase by $5 on the day of the performance. Students with IDs will only be charged $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield will host master gardener Linda Hlozansky at 2 p.m. at the historic site’s visitors’ center, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. The program is titled “Camellias in Our Southern Gardens,” but will feature a variety of topics. The cost for admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth ages 6 to 17. For more information, visit www.gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.