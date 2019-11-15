Today
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate. Dessert is $1 extra. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
AARP Golden Isle Chapter 887 will meet at noon, with lunch being held at 11:30 a.m., at Golden Corral, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. Sam Frazier, will speak on behalf of Vietnam veterans.
College of Coastal Georgia will host a Coastal Science Symposium from 9 a.m. to noon at the campus center lobby. This year’s speaker is shark biologist Dr. Toby Daly-Engel from the Florida Institute of Technology. For more information, contact Tiffany King at tking@ccga.edu.
Saturday, Nov. 16
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library will hold its annual meeting at 3 p.m. in conference room C of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The public is invited to attend.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which was rescheduled due to rain, will be held at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event begins with registration followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to register, visit georgiawalk.org.
The Cassina Garden Club’s tabby cabins will be open from 10 to noon at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. The cabins were build in the early 1800s on the banks of the Frederica River in St.Simons Island. There is a suggested donation of $5 for tours. For special tours, visit Cassina Garden Club website at www.cassinagardenclub.org.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will be leading a field trip to the Harris Neck Wildlife Refuge with a meet-up scheduled for 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the entrance to the Refuge. All are welcome. For more information, conctact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu for more information.
Moxie Craft Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick. More than 40 of the area’s makers and artists will be sharing wares for sale. Wake Up will provide coffee. For more information, visit the Moxie Craft Festival’s Facebook page.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its annual banquet at 4 p.m. at Marsh’s Edge, 136 Marsh’s Edge Lane, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Ben Slade. A $50 donation is requested for attendance. For more information, visit www.ssiheritagecoalition.org.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host a fashion show, silent auction and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Sea Palms Resort Ballroom, 515 North Windward Drive, St. Simons Island. The fashion show will be presented by Evelyne Talman, Maggie’s Boutique, Gentlemen’s Outfitters, Wild & Personal Boutique and Go Fish Clothing & Jewelry Co. Adult tickets are $40 per person and $12 for children. For tickets contact Gussie Gammom at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com.
The Georgia Coastal Plain Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society will hold its fall meeting at 9 a.m. at Altama Plantation in Brunswick. Topics will include gardening for wildlife, birds and garden design with coastal plain native plants. A native plant seed swap, lunch and walk about the plantation property is included. It costs $15 and is open to the public. To register online, google GNPS Coastal Plain Chapter Annual Meeting 2019. For more information, contact Gail Farley at 912-464-7668 or email pgailfarley@gmail.com.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Katie Deal at 3 p.m. who will perform as Patsy Cline in a show titled “Crazy” at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $15 in advance for members, $10 for seniors and $20 for nonmembers. Prices increase by $5 the day of the show. Students tickets are always $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, Nov. 18
Live Oaks Garden Club’s annual poinsettia sale is currently underway. The club is offering red, white and pink 8-inch foil pots for $18. Pick-up will be from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Simons United Methodist Church’s parking lot. Proceeds go toward local beautification projects. For more information, call 912-638-9803.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Kaye Schmitz and “The Consort Conspiracy” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguildssi.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Play Readers featuring “Doubt, A Parable” at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Play Readers is a book club for readers of plays. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffett in Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host an author signing event featuring Drive. George Kitchens from 2 to 4 p.m. who will speak about his book “Golfing Across the Ponds.” For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
Thursday, Nov. 21
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. John Reed, a photographer, educator and writer, will introduce several composition fundamentals. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will meet at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All class members are invited to come and socialize.
The Friends of Jekyll Island will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. A presentation titled, “Glynn County’s Home Front During World War II” will be shared by Sandy Jensen. There will be refreshments. It is open to the public.
Friday, Nov. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Biggest Little Farm” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. The film is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening exhibit for Judith Pond Kudlow and Christopher Groves from 5 t o 8 p.m. at the gallery. The title of the exhibition is “Ethereal.” For more information, call 912-634-8414.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The RSM will host a charity bike ride at 8:30 a.m. at Great Dunes Park, 75 Beachview Dr., Jekyll Island. Registration is $45 until the end of October then becomes $50 Nov. 1-22. It will be $60 the day of the event. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/JekyllIsland/RSMClassicCharityBikeRide.
The Women of Virtue Transitional Foundation and the Marshes of Glynn Public Library will host Bites with McKinzie Baker, a student author, at 2 p.m. at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. She will offer a reading and refreshments will be served.
The Clouds Yoga Studio will host its Karma Yoga Food from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. drive outside of the Winn-Dixie on St. Simons Island. Cans of food can be donated at the location throughout the day. All of the donations will benefit Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry.
Ashantilly Center, 1712 Bond Road., Darien, will host a Holiday Letter Press workshop at 10 a.m. at the Ashantilly Center in Darien. The cost is $90 and includes all materials. For more information, call 912-437-4473.