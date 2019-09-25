Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The College of Coastal Georgia Foundation will continue its Distinguish Speaker Series with a program titled, “Bringing it Home: A Panel Discussion on the Revitalization of Brunswick,” at 5:30 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick. It is free but registration is required. Visit CoastalGeorgiaEvents.eventbrite.com.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. The cost for the luncheon is $16. Reservations for the event are requested by Sept. 20. To make reservations contact Gussie Gammon at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com.
Friday, Sept. 27
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Golden Isle Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet at noon at The Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Mr. Gregory Pruce of The Fidelity Insurance Co.
The International Seafarer’s Center will host its annual International Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sea Palms Resort and Conference Center, 515 N. Windward Drive, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $110 per person. For more information, visit www.seafarerscenter.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will present Hot Strings and Flying Feet, a percussive and dance ensemble, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Advance tickets are $15 for adult members and $10 for seniors. It is $20 for adult nonmembers and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 the day of the event. Students are always admitted for $5. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The seventh annual Hats and Sundresses on the Grounds, hosted by Ann King, will be held at 11:30 a.m. at 206 Anchor Dr., Brunswick. The them will be “Beating the Odds,” a kickoff to October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 912-230-0706.
The Battle of the Badges will be held at 5 p.m. at Glover Field at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island. The Glynn County police and fire departments will square off for two baseball games. The gates open at 4 p.m. The cost is $5 and will go to fund their outreach programs.
The Audubon Society will host a field trip to the Altama Plantation Wildlife Management Area from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information about the trip and what to bring, call Bob Sattlemeyer at 404-217-7082.
Sunday, Sept. 29
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Island Public Library will host genealogical lecturer and instructor C. Ann Staley, who will present, “Organizing, Analyzing, and Sharing Your Genealogy.” It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to all.
Island to Island, a benefit for the Bahamas, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 on the St. Simons Island lighthouse lawn. The Sensational Sounds of Motown will perform, along with local favs Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns (at 4 p.m.) and the Island Kings (at 6 p.m.). Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Food, provided by area restaurants, and beverages will also be available. The cost is $15 per adult. Children under 12 will be admitted for free. All proceeds will benefit the relief efforts.
Ashantilly Center, 1712 Bond Road, Darien, will hold a book-singing and reception for author Buddy Sullivan at 3 p.m. at the center. He’s debuting four new books that cover various historical topics. The public is invited. For more information, visit ashantillycenter.org.