Today
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
The Book to Movie Book Group will meet at 2 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Lighthouse, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The topic will be films that feature Clark Gable. This month’s book is “The Misfits.” The book will be discussed during this session.
The NAACP will hold its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmonst St., Brunswick.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Nik Doms, author of “From Millionaires to Commoners: The History of Jekyll Island State Park,” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino building on St. Simons Island. It is $10 for nonmembers and free to members. For more information, visit litguildssi.org.
Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet. All members of the class are welcome to come and socialize.
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. No sweating is required. Participants should bring a mat and water. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is free.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Rising third graders and older are welcome.
A Conversational Spanish class will be held at 6:15 p.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library will hold a book sale from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24 at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 21; from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. A bag sale will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “St. Simons: Surviving Success,” a locally produced documentary, followed by “Conrack” at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Simons Casino Theater. A $3 donation is requested.
The Book to Movie Book Group will meet at 2 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The group is featuring Clark Gable movies. The book is “The Misfits.” The film will be shown during this session.
Mid-week yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a yoga mat.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
A tenant’s rights workshop will be held at 10 a.m. until noon in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is free and will discuss a variety of topics. It is hosted by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
The English as a Second Language class will meet at 5 p.m. in room 2 of the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Aug. 22
A Composition Inspired by the Hymns of Sidney Lanier: An Art Exhibit Meet and Greet with Kenneth Carroll will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Friday, Aug. 23
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
Saturday, Aug. 24
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and a 3 p.m. show Aug. 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m., and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Monday, Aug. 26
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults are welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Participants should bring their yoga mat.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
A Conversational Spanish class will be held at 6:15 p.m in meeting room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are invited.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
A tenant’s rights workshop will be held at 10 a.m. until noon in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is free and will discuss a variety of topics. It is hosted by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Mid-week yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a mat.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.