Today
The Golden Isles Chapter of the AARP will hold its regular meeting at noon with lunch taking place at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick.
Saturday, May 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The St. Marys Railroad will host a Circus Train at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults; $14 for kids 12 and under. Kids 2 and under ride free on laps. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com.
SoGlo Gallery/the Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will host Mark Twain and Samuel Clemons a stage show performed by Kurt Sutton at 8 p.m. at the theater, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The cost is $20 per person.
Sunday, May 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Sounds by the Sea at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The performers will be Motown and More with the Sam Rodriguez Band. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
SoGlo Gallery/the Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will host Mark Twain and Samuel Clemons a stage show performed by Kurt Sutton at 3 p.m. at the theater, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The cost is $20 per person.
Monday, May 27
Taps at Twilight, presented by the St. Simons Island Rotary Club, will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Music will be provided by the Golden Isles Community Concert Band, followed by the National Anthem led by vocalist Terry Clayton. The Memorial Day address will be given by Lt. Col. Kenneth M. Dwyer, Commander, U.S. Garrison Hunter Army Airfield.
Tuesday, May 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in the theater at the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature Mary Kay Andrews, author of “Sunset Beach.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick.
Wednesday, May 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Bookshop” at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, May 30
The Coastal Georgia Alumnae Association of Alpha Delta Pi will hold its founder’s day luncheon at noon at The Retreat Clubhouse on St. Simons Island. It is open to all local members of the social sorority. The lunch is $25 and may be reserved by purchasing a seat. To do so, send a message to email_cfjssi@comcast.net or call 912-638-3430.
Friday, May 31
The Georgia Sea Island Festival will host a Taste of Gullah from 6 to 9 p.m. at the historic Harrington School, 291 Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Authentic and modern Gullah food will be served. The cost is $25 and all proceeds support the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.org or ssiheritagecoalition.org.
Sapelo Island National Research Reserve will host Doug Samson, SINEER manager, at 1 p.m. at the visitor’s center for an informational talk about titled “the Science of Tropical Cyclones on the Georgia Coast.” For directions or more information, call the cneter at 912-437-3224.
Saturday, June 1
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Young Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The 42nd annual Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. The event celebrates African American music traditions, crafts and food. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. It is free.
Sunday, June 2
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Micahlan Boney, singer and multi-instrument musician, will perform. The concert series is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Arts Association will hold an opening for Julia Chandler Lawing and Linda Lanter from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Lawing will exhibit paintings with Lanter sharing woven baskets. The exhibit will be on display through June.
Monday, June 3
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Books are $1 and $2, plus lots of movies and CDs.
Tuesday, June 4
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host Michelle Gabel at its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She wrote the book, “The Summer I Met Jack,” about an affair between JFK and Alicia Corning Clark. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, June 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “At Eternity’s Gate,” a film about Vincent Van Gogh, at 7 p.m. at the casino theater. It is rated PG-13 A $3 donation is requested.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, June 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present a program hosted by the Georgia Humanities Council titled, “How Journalists and the Public Shape Our Democracy.” It will be held at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the casino theater on St. Simons Island.
Friday, June 7
The Southeastern Writers 2019 Conference will be held at Epworth By the Sea. The multi-day event will cover a number of topics and a panel of experts. It will continue through June 11. For more information, visit www.southeasternwriters.org.
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will perform The Subject Tonight is Love, a show with aerial and acrobatic performances centered around love. The first show will be held at 7 p.m. June 7 and 5 p.m. June 8. For more information email majette@darientel.net or visit www.themarshstudio.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. Ben Carswell and Yank Moore of the Jekyll Island Authority Conservation Department will discuss historic changes that have occurred on both sides of Jekyll Island.
The Literary Guild book store will be open in support of the Southeastern Writers Conference being held at Epworth by the Sea from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island. Four authors from the conference will also be available in the Casino Atrium to sign their books. Visit litguildssi.org for information about the authors.