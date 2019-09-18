Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “Wonder” at its film series at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Golden Isles Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) will hold its regular meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. The topic will be topic “Challenges Today and Possible Solutions for Tomorrow.” There will be a round table discussion as well.
Thursday, Sept. 19
The Jekyll Squares will start square dancing lessons at 7 p.m. at College Place United Methodist Church, 2890 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Participants get two lessons for free. For more information, email donheins@msn.com.
The Brunswick-Ga Chapter of the Links Inc. will host its first annual HBCU Forum from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School. The program will feature information for high school students and parents in Glynn, McIntosh and Camden Counties. They will learn about the college entrance and application process. For more information, contact Oatanisha Dawson at hbculinks@gmail.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will begin its annual program series with the presentation titled, “John J. Albright and Jekyll Island,” given by Bonnie Householder at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island.
Glynn Academy Class of 1952 is holding its monthly get-together at noon at Old Time Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize. To ensure adequate seating, attendees should call 912-264-2178 or 912-580-6162.
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Lynn Cates will present a program on the photography of Henri Cartier. Guests are welcome. For more information about the guild, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
Friday, Sept. 20
Albert Fendig’s 7th Annual Traveling Plein Air Affair show is moving to the McIntosh Art Association’s art center, within the Old Jail, 404 North Way, Darien. An opening will be held at 5 p.m. at the center. More than 20 works will be on display depicting Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in north Glynn County. It will be available for viewing until the end of the month.
The Elks Lodge, 1309 Union St., Brunswick, will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge. The cost is $8 per plate. Desserts are $1 extra. To place orders or for questions, call 912-264-1389.
The Shrimp and Grits Festival will return to Jekyll Island from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The event will feature a number of food booths serving the dish as well as book signings, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and more.
Glynn Visual Arts will host an opening for a new exhibit called Mastering the Art of Contradiction at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The work of Atlanta-based artist Brett Callero will be on display. The exhibit will be available for viewing through Oct. 25.
Redfern Goes Gold, a block party to benefit Team Alexa and Cure, will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. around the streets of Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. Participating businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds to the charity. Local children who have battled cancer will be honored. There will be entertainment and events for children in the evening at Gnat’s Landing.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Brunswick’s Death Cafe, a free forum open to anyone interested in joining with others to drink tea, eat cake and talk about death, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. For more information, go to DeathCafe.org or call Roxane at 928-607-7369.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its annual Satilla River Cleanup at 9 a.m. off the Turtle River, 580 Ga-99, Brunswick. Gloves, garbage bags and water will be provided. For more information, visit www.glynnenvironemental.org/events.
The Golden Isles Tai Chi Club will host a workshop on Tai Chi and Qigong at 10:30 a.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. New and advanced students are welcome. It is free and open to all. For more information, contact Phillip Davis at 912-634-0815.
Monday, Sept. 23
Tickets for the 20th Annual American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show go on sale. The event will be held at noon Oct. 14 at Sea Palms Resort on St. Simons Island. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for the silent auction. Local models who are breast cancer survivors will be featured. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at Lady and Gentleman Outfitters at the Shops at Sea Island, St. Simons Drug Company and Antiques Etc. in downtown Brunswick.
The Live Oak Garden Club is kicking off its 19th Annual Poinsettia Sale, which will last through November 15. A variety of plants will be available including traditional red, white and even pink. They are $18 with proceeds going toward island beautification projects. Poinsettias will be ready for pick up from noon to 4 p.m. December 6 in the parking lot of St. Simons United Methodist Church. For more information or to place orders, call 912-638-9803.
GlynnDems will host a candidate forum for the upcoming City Commission election. It will be at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Six candidates will be present to answer questions.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. The cost for the luncheon is $16. Reservations for the event are requested by Sept. 20. To make reservations contact Gussie Gammon at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com.
The College of Coastal Georgia Foundation will continue its Distinguish Speaker Series with a program titled, “Bringing it Home: A Panel Discussion on the Revitalization of Brunswick,” at 5:30 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick. It is free but registration is required. Visit CoastalGeorgiaEvents.eventbrite.com.