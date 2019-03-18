Tuesday, March 19
The Jekyll Singers will present “Songs Across America,” a medley of folk and patriotic songs, at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Sponsored by the Jekyll Island Arts Association, the concert is free and open to the public, but donations to defray costs are encouraged.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at the Susan Shipman, 1 Conservation Way, under the Sidney Lanier bridge in Brunswick. The topic of the discussion will be the American wild ibis presented by Shannon Curry of the University of Georgia.
Wednesday, March 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Film Series will be held at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. The film will be “Tea with Dames.” It is not rated. A $3 donation is requested.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a lecture at 6 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center Event Hall on St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Theresa Singleton PhD, who will present a lecture on what archaeology reveals about the lives of enslaved people in the southern U.S. and Caribbean. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call 912-634-7090.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 21
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site Visitors’ Center. Visitors are welcome.
The Ivy League Club of the Golden Isles will hold its monthly luncheon at noon at the King & Prince on St. Simons Island. Special guest Mason Waters, regional president of United Community Bank, will give a presentation, “A Banker Looks at Sea Level Rise.” The event is open to all alumni of Ivy League and Seven Sisters universities. The cost is $25 per person. Registration required in advance. To reserve a space, contact Rick Powers at eporganist@aol.com or call 912-571-2517.
The College of Coastal Georgia Foundation’s 2019 Distinguished Speaker Series will kick off with guest speaker Ryan Gravel, visionary of the Atlanta BeltLine. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the College’s campus. Gravel will share his experience and lessons learned from the Atlanta BeltLine project and consider what a Brunswick-specific big idea could mean for the future of the region. Advance registration is free and required. Guests can register at coastalgeorgia.eventbrite.com.
Coastal Photographers Guild will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The main presenter will be Jim Squires, PhD, who will discuss ethics: a photographer’s responsibilities for accuracy and integrity when taking, manipulating and displaying images in street or nature photography. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com for more details.
Friday, March 22
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Golden Isles Live will host Johnny Magic at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. He is a magician who travels throughout the country. The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for students. For more information and to view video for the 2018-2019 artists, please visit the association website at www.goldenisleslive.org.