Today
The Democratic Party of Glynn County will hold its monthly, general meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Miller Building, behind the First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The meeting is open to the public. Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker will be the guest speaker. Attendees are asked to bring new travel- or hotel-sized toiletries to be used for hygiene kits for the homeless community.
Tuesday, March 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Dana Beach and her book, “A Wholly Admirable Thing: Defending Nature and Community on the South Carolina Coast.” The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host Coastal Symphony of Georgia conductor Michelle Merrill who will present “Made in America: Symphonic Sounds of Our Country” at 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino.
Friday, March 29
Zang Toi, a designer who has dressed celebrities like Sharon Stone and Patti LaBelle, will stage a fashion show at 6 p.m. at Old City Hall in Brunswick. Tickets are $95 and include an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres. The event is a fundraiser for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The 8th Annual Rodeo at the Beach will be held at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds. This IPRA sanctioned event will feature top rodeo professionals from all around the globe. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. March 29 and 30.
Saturday, March 30
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
A craft bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety of items is including candles, woodworking and jewelry will be available.
Coastal Wildscape’s Annual Native Plant sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashtantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien. It is free and refreshments will be available. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, email info@coastalwildscapes.org.
AJ’s Creative Cottage will host an exhibit opening titled “Art Inspired by Coastal Living,” at 5:30 p.m. at 104 Colonial Dr., St. Simons Island. The show will highlight a variety of local artists’ works in acrylics, watercolor, oils, ceramics and more.
Monday, April 1
The Fiber Arts Guild will host its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St, St. Simons Island. Brenda Banach of Townsend will present a program on using fabric to make greeting cards. Visitors are welcome.
Tuesday, April 2
The Friends of Hofwyl will host a program titled “The Jewish Family Connection to Hofwyl” at 7 p.m. at the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. Mason Stewart will lead the program. Admission is free and it is open to all.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino building, room 108, on St. Simons Island. The author will be Sheila McNeil who will speak about her book “What Are You Doing Here?” It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register visit litguildssi.org/events.
Friday, April 5
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The 8th Annual International Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia. Various cultures will be represented and celebrated through art, music, food, a children’s area and more.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for the Re-UPcycled Art exhibit, featuring pieces made from would-be garbage, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. The show will be on display through April 28. In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, there will also be a screening of the documentary “Saving Sea Turtles” at 7 p.m. that evening.
Saturday, April 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Jekyll Island Book Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Multiple venues will feature author presentations and live music throughout the day. Authors will also offer presentations. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com/bookfestival.
America’s Boating Club is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a boater license. The registration fee is $5. For more information contact, Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791.
Sunday, April 7
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening reception for artists Suzy and Steve Dmetruk from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “About Elly” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Monday, April 8
The Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Inc. will host a reception for its scholarship recipients from 5 to 9 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Brunswick. The public is welcome.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will hold its final concert of the season, titled “American Sounds,” at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School auditorium. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Wednesday, April 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, April 11
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Princess Bride” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in Brunswick. Indigo Coastal Shanty will provide the meals and Heather Heath will offer a talk about the film. Tickets for the film and meal are $18 each. Admission to the film alone is $7. Reservations are requested by April 8. For more information, call 912-262-6934 or visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday, April 13
The McIntosh Art Association will host a painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 to 14 at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $80. To register, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The St. Marys Express will host a Peter Cottontail excursion at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street in St. Marys. It will run at the same times April 20. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at www.stmarysrailroad.com or by calling 912-200-5235.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
Brunswick Shrine Club Ladies’ Auxiliary will be hosting a Spring Bazaar and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. There will be arts, gifts, jewelry, a bake sale and more. Proceeds will benefit Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital. For more information, call 912-222-4391.
The 26th Annual Marine Corp will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, 322 Captain Wylly Road, Jekyll Island. The cost is $240 per four person team and $60 per individual. Proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots. For more information, call 912-506-5694.
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Micah Goguen Painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 and 14 at the Old Jail Art Cente, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $80 per participant. Registration must be made by April 11. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
Sunday, April 14
A Taste of Glynn, benefitting Amity and Hope House, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. Chefs from throughout the area will be on hand to share dishes. Tickets are $45 per person in advance, or $60 the day of the event. For more information, go to www.atasteofglynn.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Penguin Bistro Bash from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Driftwood Bistro from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and will include a low country boil, desserts and a cash bar. Proceeds go toward the Penguin Project, a production solely for those with special needs. It will be “Shrek, the Musical Jr.,” which will be staged June 14 to 16.
Wednesday, April 17
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, April 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island and Starbucks will co-host a poetry read from 7 to 9 p.m. at Starbucks, 2209 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Participants can read their own poetry or a published poem. Presentations should be no more than five minutes.