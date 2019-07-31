Today
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
“Take me to your Readers,” with Tommy Johns, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The children’s show will include puppets.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning land lord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
Thursday, Aug. 1
St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition hold a docent and volunteer meeting at 6 p.m. at Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities and joining the coalition should attend.
Radiant Counseling LLC, 502 Gloucester St., suite 206, Brunswick, will be hosting a five week book club program, “Using Literature to Discuss Tough Topics.” The program meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 29. Each session is $10. For more information, call 912-289-2497 or visit www.radiantcounseling.net.
An English as a Second Language class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are welcome.
Friday, Aug. 2
A closing reception for the Coastal Photographer’s Guild’s Big Photo Show Too will be held at 5 p.m. at Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will take place during the month’s First Friday celebration. A People’s Choice winner will be selected.
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host a Junior Ranger Trail Walk from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The Vibe will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will hold an opening and free reception for Joy Hughes and Lydia Thompson from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Hughes will display sculptures and Thompson will share prints she made. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 31. It is open to the public.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino Building on St. Simons Island. Lyle Roebuck who will speak on “Flannery O’Connor and the Southern Gothic Tradition.” It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, go to litguildssi.org/events.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series “Five Flights Up” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Aug. 8
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Sunday, Aug. 11
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities and the St. Simons African-American Heritage Coalition will present a program titled “Traditional Folks(s): The Ballad of Shirley Collins and Traditional Music of the Georgia Sea Islands” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick.Tickets are $20/person in advance; $25/person at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Ritz box office, 1530 Newcastle St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday or over the phone at (912) 262-6934. For more information on Golden Isles Arts & Humanities visit goldenislesarts.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Saturday, Aug. 17
Pulling for a Kid, a fundraiser for Foster Love Ministries, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Patriot Range, 2526 Boots Harrison Road, Hortense. For more information, email info@fosterloveministries.com.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Back to School BedLam, a fundraiser for Operation for Bedspread, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brogen’s South in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. The Traveling Riverside Band will perform and food will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. All proceeds will benefit the project, which offers beds to underprivileged local families.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Nik Doms, author of “From Millionaires to Commoners: The History of Jekyll Island State Park,” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino building on St. Simons Island. It is $10 for nonmembers and free to members. For more information, visit litguildssi.org.