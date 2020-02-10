Today
The Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) will host national award-winning arborist William De Vos at 5 p.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. He will present a program titled “Tree Care Concepts: Ordinary to Extraordinary.” It is free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Ashantilly Center will present a free documentary film, “The Language You Cry In,” at 10 a.m. at the center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien. For more information, call 912-437-4473.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Susan Shipman Building at the DNR offices, under the Sidney Lanier Bridge. Stephanie Knox of the St. Simons Land Trust will share conservation news. All are welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant in Brunswick. Jimmy Franklin, dean of students of Tallulah Falls School, will be the guest speaker. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “Moby Dick” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick. The movie is the film version of Herman Melville’s novel. Tickets for the film, discussion and dinner from Indigo Coastal Shanty are $18 and reservations are due today. Tickets for the film alone are $7. To purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host Michael Seibert, integrated resource manager at Fort Frederica, at 7 p.m. at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. He will speak about “Frederica, Life After 1748.” It is free and open to the public.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host genealogist Linda Olsen, who will discuss her research on the St. Simons Island lighthouse keeper Isaac Peckham. The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Friday, Feb. 14
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition will feature Loren DiBenedetto and Sherry Egger. The works will be on display through March 4. For more information, visit www.andersonfineartgallery.com.
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On this Friday, they will feature The Little Roy and Lizzy Show. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information.
The St. Simons Island Story Telling Festival will be held from Feb. 14 to 16 at Epworth By the Sea. A number of writers will offer advice and seminars on their process. For a full list of activities, visit www.stsimonsislandstorytellingfestival.com.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls” at 8 p.m. Feb. 15, 22, 29 and at 3 p.m. Feb. 16, 23 and March 1. For tickets and more information, visit www.SoGloGallery.com.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Feb. 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host bestselling author Donald Miller, PhD., who will present on his book “Vicksburg: Grant’s Campaign That Broke the Confederacy.” His lecture will be held at 4 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and may be made by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Brunswick Links Inc. will host an Arts Sip and View at 4 p.m. at A Moveable Feast Restaurant, 1178 Chapel Crossing, in Brunswick. Visual and folk art by Serena Hall of Darien will be available for viewing. Admission is $35 per person. For more information or for tickets, text 912-571-1090.
Monday, Feb. 17
“Whaling and Industrialization in 19th Century America” will be presented by Hector Montford, Ph.D, at 6:30 p.m. in room 108 of the Casino, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is part of the monthly Big Read programming. For a full list of events, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series with Jon Hershey, author of “In the Heart of the Read: Disasters, Fish Stories, Outer Space, and the Manipulation of the Truth.” It is part of the Big Read. It will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. every third Tuesday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The selection is “In the Heart of the Sea,” which is the Big Read book.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host its film night featuring “Whale Rider” at 7 p.m. in the St. Simons Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its monthly speaker series at 5:30 p.m. featuring Llewellyn Cornelius, PhD., who will present a program called “Power and Resilience in the Gullah Nation.” Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, call 912-634-0330.
Thursday, Feb. 20
The Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize.
The Coastal Georgia Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Emmy winner David Wright. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host DeLon Peacock who will speak about his book “Boys’ Estate Georgia — 1946 to 1976” at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 N. Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island. The public is invited, and refreshments will be served. It is free.
Friday, Feb. 21
The Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 for an eat-in or take away plate. Desserts are $1 extra. Fore more information, call 912-264-1389.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Wine, Women and Shoes, a benefit for Hospice of the Golden Isles, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. General admission tickets are $100 per person. For more information, visit hospiceofthegoldenislesauxiliary.ejoinme.org.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host author Pamela Bauer Mueller from 2 to 4 p.m. at the store. She will sign her book, “Fly, Fly Away,” which is about the true story Operation Pedro Pan.
Monday, Feb. 24
The Marine Corps League will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Strike Zone in Brunswick. For more information, call George Metz at 912-506-5694.
The Brunswick Men’s Book Discussion Group will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Brunswick Library. “In the Heart of the Sea” will be discussed. It is part of the monthly Big Read programming. For a full list of events, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
February Booker Book Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island. The month’s book will be “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan. There will be a discussion and light snacks.
PlayReaders will meet to discuss “Long Journey into Night” by Eugene O’Neil at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St. next door to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, in Brunswick. Reservations are requested. For more information, contact Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Snowbirds’ Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. February’s book is “The Book Women of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
The St. Simons Literary Guild will host its film series featuring “The Wanderer: a Film Presentation” with Tyler Bagwell at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.,