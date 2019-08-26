Today
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults are welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Participants should bring their yoga mat.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
A Conversational Spanish class will be held at 6:15 p.m in meeting room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are invited.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
A tenant’s rights workshop will be held at 10 a.m. until noon in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is free and will discuss a variety of topics. It is hosted by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The speaker will be U.S. Representative Buddy Carter. The luncheon buffet cost is $16 per person. To make reservations, contact Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or email bgcwells@comcast.netor contact Gussie Gammon at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Mid-week yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a mat.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Aug. 29
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Friday, Aug. 30
Casual Scrabbler’s Club, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The Blues Factor will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy., Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m., and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Sunday, Sept. 1
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Sounds of Motown will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Ashantily Center will host its 12th annual Ice Cream Churn-off from 4 to 6 p.m. at the historic site in Darien. Tastings are $5, and attendees will vote for the winner. For more information, call 912-347-4473.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. 17, Brunswick, will host a Junior Ranger Trail Walk from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Island Garage Band will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series “Shoplifters” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is a Japanese film with English subtitles. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Sept. 6
The Southern Grown concert series will host ABBAMANIA at 8 p.m. at Rainbow Island on Sea Island. Tickets are $45 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. with food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets may be bought at www.southerngrown.comor call 877-896-3378.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Crafts along Newcastle Street will be held along the main thoroughfare and in pocket parks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of handmade items being offered.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host the Beach Village Music Series featuring the Free Spirits Orchestra at 5:30 p.m. on the green in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Attendees should bring beach towels or chairs. It is free and open to the public.
Juneteenth-GA will host its first annual tea party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hofwyl- Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. For more information, email bwkjuneteenth.ga@gmail.com.
Monday, Sept. 8
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host genealogical lecturer and instructor C. Ann Staley who will present “Organizing, Analyzing, and Sharing Your Genealogy.” The program will be held at 2 p.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to all.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Sept. 12
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter member Bill Ramsaur will present a program titled “Midway — Cradle of the Revolution in Georgia.” Those interested in Colonial Midway or Revolutionary Georgia are encouraged to attend. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Amy Roberts at its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. Roberts recently released “Gullah Geechee Heritage in the Golden Isles” with co-author Patrick Holladay. The cost is free for guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Friday, Sept. 13
St. Marys Little Theater will present An Evening Under the Stars at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, 21 and 22. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee Sept. 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
Saturday, Sept. 14
The McIntosh Art Association will hold an intro to pastels workshop with Micah Goguen form 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $60. Registration is due by Sept. 11 and space is limited. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “Wonder” at its film series at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Friday, Sept. 20
The Shrimp and Grits Festival will return to Jekyll Island from Sept. 20 to 22. The event will feature a number of food booths serving the dish as well as book signings, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and more.
Glynn Visual Arts will host an opening for a new exhibit called Mastering the Art of Contradiction at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island.
Saturday, Sept. 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Monday, Sept. 23
The Live Oak Garden Club is kicking off its 19th Annual Poinsettia Sale, which will last through November 15. A variety of plants will be available including traditional red, white and even pink. They are $18 with proceeds going toward island beautification projects. Poinsettias will be ready for pick up from noon to 4 p.m. December 6 in the parking lot of St. Simons United Methodist Church. For more information or to place orders, call 912-638-9803.