Wednesday, Oct. 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series, “Arctic,” a Icelandic/Danish movie, It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It will be shown in English with Danish subtitles. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Oct. 4
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its Fall Membership Drive from 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potential members and members should meet at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. The group will travel for a filed trip at the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium on Skidaway Island. Visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/membership to become a member and www.glynnenvironmental.org/events to RSVP. For more information, call 912-466-0934.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host artist Ute Sportschuetz at an opening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will be held during the First Friday festivities. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
The Institute for Executive Women will hold “Ladies, Power Up!,” a breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy, Brunswick. It is open to those interested in networking and supporting with other women. The guest speaker will be Michelle Johnston, president of the College of Coastal Georgia. The cost is $20. For details, contact Catherine Blake at 770-883-1117.
The Island Players will host the “Great American Trailer Park Musical” from Oct. 4 to 20. Productions will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sundays. All shows will be staged at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The McIntosh Art Association will host Catherine Hillis, renowned watercolor artist, for an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. She will give a free demonstration. The exhibit of her work will be on display through Nov. 30.
Saturday, Oct. 5
“Across the Water,” a play by Brunswick native Burnell Williams, will be staged at 6 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The story centers on an African family’s enslavement. There will also be music and dancing. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the Ritz, from cast members or by calling Williams at 912-264-4643.
Firebox BBQ on the Bluff. Hosted by Southern Soul, the food festival will return to the live oak laden grove at Gascoigne on St. Simons Island. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. There will be samplings provided by food vendors from throughout the region, as well as entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information, visit ssbbqfirebox.com.
A Web of Fears Haunted Forest Trail Walk and Fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3307 Grantham Road in Jesup. The trail will be open Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Tickets can be purchased at weboffears.com or at the gate. The cost is $10. Proceeds benefit 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, a nonprofit that serves families of fallen piece officers.
A Tribute of Love, a benefit for Shannon Lemmon, Austin Rogers and Tracy Clark, will be held at 5 p.m. at the Glynn Academy Auditorium. Each of the honorees is battling some form of cancer. Atlanta’s Shades of Pink Breast Cancer Choir will perform. A brunch will also be held the following day, from 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 6 at Bennie’s Red Barn. For more information, call 912-638-2844.
CoastFest, sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources, will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. More than 70 environmental and educational vendors and displays will be on hand.
Bets for Pets, a casino night fundraiser, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Railway Depot, 315 Plant Ave., Waycross. The cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple. For more information or for tickets, call 912-288-1140.
Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners and Glynn County Animal Control will hold a Home for the Animals adoption day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1965 Glynn Avenue, Brunswick. For more information, contact James Vivenzio at 912-267-0054.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Tie Dyed Sunset will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
Ashantilly’s Ice Cream Churn-off has been rescheduled. It will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the historic site at 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. There will be tastings, a raffle and live music. A $5 donation is requested and attendees should bring their own chairs. For more information, call 912-437-4473.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening for a new exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district on Jekyll Island. The artists featured will be Ann Kemp, photographer, and Denise Murphy, who creates fused glass pieces. It will be on display through October. For more information, visit www.jekyllartists.com.
The Hunt Ball, benefitting Habitat for Humanity, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Frederica Golf Club’s Boathouse, 100 Pike’s Bluff Dr., St. Simons Island. The event is casual and attendees are encouraged to wear jeans and hunting attire. Entertainment will be provided by Mason Waters and the Groove All Stars. Tickets are $150 per person and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
Monday, Oct. 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series who will share their newest book “Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution.” The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 in the Casino on St. Simon Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Pizza Inn at 3461 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. The proceeds will go toward scholarships.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will be meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. After a brief business meeting, the program is an invitation to “Show and Share” finished or work in progress to share with the guild. Attendees can bring summer projects along and visitors are always welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Oct. 10
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
ABBAMANIA has been rescheduled after Hurricane Dorian. The doors will open at 7 p.m. with the tribute band performing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and are available at www.southerngrown.com. Tickets previously purchased will be honored.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter president Phil Callicutt will discuss “Revolutionary War Medicine” at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.