Today
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host its film night featuring “Whale Rider” at 7 p.m. in the St. Simons Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Lillian Lang Meyers, Ph.D., a professional grief counselor, will offer a presentation titled, “Mourning Our Loses Across the Life Cycle” from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is free and open to the public.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
A Genealogy Workshop will be held at 2 p.m. at the Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. Nancy Graybeal will lead a workshop designed for both the novice and experienced family researchers. The workshop is free but donations are appreciated. Call 912-638-4050 to reserve a seat and for more information visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com.
The St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its monthly speaker series at 5:30 p.m. featuring Llewellyn Cornelius, Ph.D., who will present a program called “Power and Resilience in the Gullah Nation.” Admission is free but donations will be accepted. For more information, call 912-634-0330.
Thursday, Feb. 20
The Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize.
The Brunswick Links Inc. and the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, has rescheduled their joint event “Family Workshop: Tribute to Marian Anderson” for 5 p.m. at the library. Anderson is known for her historic concert at the Lincoln Memorial in 1939, which drew an integrated crowd of 75,000 people in pre-Civil Rights America. For more information, call 912-279-3728.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library, located at Fort King George, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To arrange another time to visit, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. In addition, the society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are welcome.
The Coastal Georgia Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Emmy winner David Wright. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host DeLon Peacock who will speak about his book “Boys’ Estate Georgia — 1946 to 1976” at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 N. Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island. The public is invited and refreshments will be served. It is free.
“In the Heart of the Read: Disasters, Fish Stories, Outer Space and the Manipulation of the Truth,” will be held at noon at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick. Jon Hershey, Ph.D., will discuss Herman Melville and associated topics. The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host the event. It is part of the monthly Big Read programming. For a full list of events, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Friday, Feb. 21
The Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 for an eat-in or take away plate. Desserts are $1 extra. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Brunswick High School Production Co. who will present a performance titled “How I Became a Pirate” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
Tickets are $15 for adult members of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, $10 for senior members, $20 adult non-members, and $15 senior non-members. Prices on the day of each show go up $5. Students are always $5. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Wine, Women and Shoes, a benefit for Hospice of the Golden Isles, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. General admissions tickets are $100 per person. For more information, visit hospiceofthegoldenislesauxiliary.ejoinme.org.
The Glynn County GOP will host a rally beginning with doors opening at 11 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds. The event starts at noon. There will be information and tickets. For more information, visit glynngop.org.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host author Pamela Bauer Mueller from 2 to 4 p.m. at the store. She will sign her book, “Fly, Fly Away,” which is about the true story Operation Pedro Pan.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “How I Became a Pirate” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Nonmember admission price is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Students with ID will be admitted for $5. For tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, Feb. 24
The Marine Corps League will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Strike Zone in Brunswick. For more information, call George Metz at 912-506-5694.
The Brunswick Men’s Book Discussion Group will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick Library. “In the Heart of the Sea” will be discussed. It is part of the monthly Big Read programming. For a full list of events, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore that is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
February Booker Book Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island. The month’s book will be “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan. There will be a discussion and light snacks.
PlayReaders will meet to discuss “Long Journey into Night” by Eugene O’Neil at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St. next door to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, in Brunswick. Reservations are requested. For more information, contact Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a tour of two Savannah-area sites in honor of Black History Month. They are the Owens-Thomas House and slave quarters and the Pin Point Heritage Museum. The tour will depart at 7 a.m. from the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island and return at 6 p.m. to the same location. The cost is $135 for members and $150 for nonmembers. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Camden County Library will host a book discussion of “In the Heart of the Sea” at 10 a.m. at 1410 Ga. 40 in Kingsland.
The Snowbirds’ Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. February’s book is “The Book Women of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
The St. Simons Literary Guild will host its film series featuring “The Wanderer: a Film Presentation” with Tyler Bagwell at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 GA Hwy 99, Darien. Ann Mason will lead the discussion of “In the Heart of the Sea.” It is a Big Read program.
Friday, Feb. 28
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Invisible,” a performance for Black History Month at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. For more information or for tickets, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
For more information, call 912-729-1103.
The AJ Donohue Foundation and the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation will host the “Leap for Kids” Gala from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Westin on Jekyll Island. This club casual event is $85 per person and includes a cocktail reception, strolling dinner and live music with Owen Plant and Scott Pallot. There will also be a golf tournament held Feb. 29. For more information or to register for the gala or golf tournament, visit ajdonohuefoundation.org.