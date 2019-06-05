Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “At Eternity’s Gate,” a film about Vincent Van Gogh, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, June 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present a program hosted by the Georgia Humanities Council titled, “How Journalists and the Public Shape Our Democracy.” It will be held at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island.
Friday, June 7
A Karaoke Party, benefitting the United Way of Coastal Georgia, will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at Ziggy Mahoney’s on St. Simons Island. There is a $10 admission charge and all proceeds will benefit the United Way.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Southeastern Writers 2019 Conference will be held at Epworth By the Sea. The multi-day event will cover a number of topics and a panel of experts. It will continue through June 11. For more information, visit www.southeasternwriters.org.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring new paintings by Rani Garner. For more information, call 912 634-8414.
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will perform “The Subject Tonight is Love,” a show with aerial and acrobatic performances centered around love. The first show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information email majette@darientel.net or visit www.themarshstudio.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will hold its First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. Ben Carswell and Yank Moore of the Jekyll Island Authority Conservation Department will discuss historic changes that have occurred on both sides of Jekyll Island.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for its Georgia Artists with Disabilities art exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It will be held in conjunction with the First Friday events.
The Literary Guild book store will be open in support of the Southeastern Writers Conference being held at Epworth by the Sea from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island. Four authors from the conference will also be available in the Casino atrium to sign their books. Visit litguildssi.org for information about the authors.
Saturday, June 8
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate World Oceans’ Day at 8:30 a.m. at Fancy Bluff Park, Brunswick. Glynn Environmental Coalition is joining with organizations throughout coastal Georgia to host a cleanup at the park. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are needed.
Sunday, June 9
The Jazz Vespers performance will be held at 7 p.m. at Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. It is free and open to the public.
Save the Youth Program, hosted by Diane Reid, will hold a 24th anniversary shoe give-away at 6 p.m. at Selden Park, 3327 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the park. A number of gospel singers will perform. Admission is free.
Monday, June 10
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Books are $1 and $2.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host Daniel Merritt, candidate for Georgia’s first congressional district, at 11:30 a.m. with lunch beginning at noon at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The cost is $20. Reservations are due by Saturday. They may be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien, will hold an Art Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the center. It is a way for kids to learn new skills including painting, poetry, sewing and more. The cost is $80. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Books are $1 and $2.
Tuesday, June 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Claire Gibson at it’s Meet the Author program. She wrote “Beyond the Point” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, June 12
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Thursday, June 13
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Friday, June 14
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will present Shrek the Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. June 14 and 15. It will be staged at 3 p.m. June 16. All of the participants are actors with disabilities. Advance tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Prices increase by $5 the day of the performance. Students will be admitted for $5. For tickets or more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Free Solo” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about a rock climber who scaled Yosemite’s El Captain Wall. A $3 donation is requested.
A traveling exhibit of plein air paintings will move to Thrive at Frederica, 3615 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The works were created during Albert Fendig’s birthday celebration at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres with live music.
Saturday, June 15
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.