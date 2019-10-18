Today
The Jekyll Island Authority will host Cocktails and Costumes from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum, Jekyll Island. Tickets are $30 per person and will include light hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets. To reserve a space call 912-635-4036.
The Elks Lodge will host its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. Plates are eat-in or take out and cost $8. Desserts are $1 extra. For more information or to place orders, call 912-264-1389.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy., 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
A street party featuring Heart Shaped Box, a Nirvana tribute band, will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at Tipsy McSway’s, 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go to the Firebox, a local nonprofit that aids locals in need who work in the service industry. It is being sponsored by a number of area merchants and restaurants. Those may be purchased at tipsy-mcsways.ticketleap.com/heart-shaped-box-nirvana-tribute-show.
The Island Players will stage “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19. There will be a 3 p.m. show Oct. 20. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $15 for military and $25 for adults and can be purchased at the box office or theislandplayers.com.
The second annual Harvest Festival, hosted by Slow Food of Coastal Georgia, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. in Mary Ross Park in downtown Brunswick. The event will showcase local vendors with fresh produce, educational materials and a variety of artisans. It is free to attend.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Semi-Annual Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 and from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. There will be a sale for members or those who would like to join from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.
The Union Street Enhancement Group will host a Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 26. Homes along the historic street will share spooky stories and happenings. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The Jekyll Island Authority will host Macre Tales of Jekyll Island from 7 to 8:30 p.m. starting at the Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum, Jekyll Island. The cost is $20 for adults and$7 for children 7-15. It is free for children 6 and under. It will also be offered Oct. 26.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1969 will host its program titled Gone But Not Forgotten, a memorial service honoring classmates who have passed on, at 10:30 a.m. at Mansfield St., near the bell on campus. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Seating will be furnished.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a Chemical Water Quality workshop from 9 a.m. to noon at Tidelands Nature Center, 100 S. Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island. The workshop is designed to teach volunteers about basic stream water chemistry and how to conduct chemical tests using hand-held field equipment. There will also be a Bacterial Water Quality workshop following from noon to 3 p.m. Visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/events to reserve a space. For more information, call our office at 912-466-0934.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will be leading a field trip to Cannon’s Point on from 8 a.m. to noon. Any interested persons should meet at the entrance to the Preserve off Lawrence Road on the north end of St. Simons Island. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water, bug spray, binoculars. Contact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu for additional information.
Glynn Visual Arts and Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a Monster Mash Costume Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be food, drinks and raffles. Tickets are $75 per person. Proceeds will benefit the local arts organizations.
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Masquerade Ball at 6 p.m. at Sapelo Hammock Golf Club in Shellman Bluff. Food, provided by A Moveable Feast, drinks, music and dancing will be available. There will also be a fire dancer performance. The cost is $50 per person and all proceeds benefit the association’s programs. For tickets and more information, visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com or call 912-437-7711.
Fort Frederica will celebrate International Archeology Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6515 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Guest speakers and exhibitors will be on site to showcase archeological sites in Georgia, as well as, conduct children’s activities and display rarely seen artifacts. It is free and open to all.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy., 17, Brunswick, will host Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-996-0461.
The 20th Annual American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show will be held at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island. All of the models are breast cancer survivors. The doors open at 11 a.m. for silent auction, Pink Boxes and a live auction. Lunch will be served at noon. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at Lady and Gentlemen Outfitters, Maggie’s, Ronnie’s, Shackelford Shoes, St. Simons Drug Co., all on St. Simons Island, and Antiques Etc. in downtown Brunswick.
The Halloween Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. The train rides will also be offered Oct. 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Bluegrass and BBQ will be held at 6 p.m. at Ashantilly center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. Rick Caldwell’s barbecue will be served and there will be vegetarian options. There will also be craft beer, wine and live music. Tickets are $35 per person. To purchase those, visit ashantillycenter.org or call 912-437-4473.
Sunday, Oct. 20
A Fall Art Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sea Palms Coastal Realty, 5445 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. A number of local artists will display works, all available for purchase, including photographs, paintings, jewelry and more.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society’s vice-president Abby Sterling, shorebird biologist, will host a presentation at 1:30 p.m. at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island. She will talk about shorebird migration.
Monday, Oct. 21
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) will host a game day fundraiser from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6. The cost is $80 per table. Raffle tickets for gift baskets and cards will be sold. Refreshments will be served. For reservations to the game day, contact Ginnie Schroder at 912634-0235.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host candidates for County Commissioner at Large Post 2 Bo Clark and Walter Rafolski at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. The meeting will start at noon. The luncheon buffet cost is $16. To make reservations contact Christy Rainey at 912-506-7737, christyrainey@hotmail.com or Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542, bgcwells@comcast.net. Reservations for the event are requested by Friday.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, an event to raise awareness of domestic violence, will be held at 10 a.m. at the college’s student health center. It is part of the International Men’s March to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence. Participants will walk a mile around the campus while wearing high heels. Registration begins at 9 a.m. outside of the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Health and Science Building on the day of the event. Early registration for teams and individuals is now open at www.EventBright.com by searching for “Walk A Mile.”
A free screening of “St. Simons: Surviving Success”, a documentary about preserving the island’s charm amid challenges, will be held at 1 p.m. at Island Cinemas, 44 Cinema Lane, St. Simons Island. Seating is on a first come basis. For more information, please visit Facebook.com/SSIsurvivingsuccess.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring J. Doug Parker and “A Kilher Plan: Behind the Crime Scene Tape” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.