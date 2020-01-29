Thursday, Jan. 30
An annual Spaghetti Dinner Benefit for the Coastal Georgia Honor Flight will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick American Legion Post No. 9, 4470 Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The suggested donation is $8 per plate, which may be eaten on site or taken home. For more information, contact Steven Hinson at 912-258-2033.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Friday, Jan. 31
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
Saturday, Feb. 1
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Risley High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. in the Risley Alumni Building, 1800 Albany St., Brunswick.
Glynn Visual Arts will host the Art of Flight from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Museum Hangar, 1759 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. There will be flight themed cocktails, music, an aerial dance troupe and live music. Tickets are $150 per person. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Community Jubilee from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. There will be all-you-can-eat barbecue, a raffle, cash bar and entertainment provided by Backbeat Boulevard. Tickets are $25 until Feb. 1 and will be $30 thereafter. To purchase tickets or for more information, email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
Sunday, Feb. 2
The Jekyll Arts Association will host a reception for a new exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The show will feature Nancy Pitcher, painter, and A. Kelly Richard, polymer and paper sculptor. It will be available for viewing through February. Goodyear Cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Monday, Feb. 3
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St Simons Island. Erica Gilman, owner of the Tinted Tide Pottery and Art Studio will speak.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author series featuring Cynthia Newberry Martin, author of “Tidal Flats” at 10:30 a.m. in room 103 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a spot, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host Eat for a Cause from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island. A proceed of the sales for the evening will be donated to the organization.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for its Black History Month exhibit, “Sankofa: If Stitches Could Talk.” A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be open through March 6.
College of Coastal Georgia will host its Coastal Scholars Showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the conference center. The community is invited to view the scholarly work of faculty and staff who remain engaged in their fields of study. Panelists will answer questions and a reception will follow Thursday’s discussions.
An Adult Crafting Hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 280 Gloucester St., Brunswick. February’s craft will be do-it-yourself sharpie mugs.
Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife — W3 will return to Jekyll Island Feb. 6 to 9. There will be a number of events that celebrate food, libations and nature. For a full list of events, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.
Friday, Feb. 7
The SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. for a new art exhibit, “Three Sistas,” featuring paintings by Ellen Moriarty, Alyson Tucker and Karen Keene. For more information, visit www.SoGloGallery.com.
The Institute for Executive Women will host its Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The them will be a Celebration of Black History Month. The cost is $25. For more information, email info@instituteforexecutivewomen.com.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jewsup Hwy., Brunswick. Charles McMillian, Coastal District Director of the Georgia Conservancy, will speak about a proposed plan to mine on the eastern edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. To reserve a space, visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/events.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Whale Rider,” a 2003 film from New Zealand. The screening begins at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Tunes-R-Us with Clive Henery will be held at 3 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Henery will take attendees on a musical tour through the ages. February’s theme is “Into the Woods.” For more information, visit moglibraries.org.
The Scrabble Club meets at 10:30 a.m. every Friday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Experienced Scrabble Club meets at 1:30 p.m. every Friday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.