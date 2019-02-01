Today
The Big Read will officially kick off at 5 p.m. during the monthly First Friday activities at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. This year’s book is “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng. The theme will be “A Cultural Tasting.” Participants can visit various locations to find out about many of the different cultures that make up the community. The Art of the World/Art of My World and Inspired by “Zen Shorts,” will open, featuring work by elementary, middle and high school students. Activities surrounding the book will continue throughout the month.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts guild will hold a fashion show from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the SoGlo gallery on Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will correlate with First Friday events.
A baby storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
A pop-up library will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the squares on Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Cabaret, a fundraising event for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 6 p.m. at The Greenhouse, 100 Garden Grove Lane, St. Simons Island. The cost is $175 per person. The event is black tie optional. Tickets may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org. Donations for the symphony or to the society’s Men’s Committee may also be made via the website.
A pop-up library will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Mary Ross Waterfront Park, Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
“Wonder” will be screened at 10 a.m. at the Hog Hammock Library on Sapelo Island. It is a Big Read event. “Wonder” is The Big Read teen book.
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby slave cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Feb. 3
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an exhibit featuring paintings by Stephen Rothwell and Sarah Tallu Schuyler as well as basketry by Cathy Miller. A reception will be held from 1 to 3p.m. at the Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Goodyear Cottage is open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through March.
Monday, Feb. 4
A Virtual Tour of the Center for Puppetry Arts’ Chinese Puppet Collection will be held at 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is a Big Read event.
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at HomeLife, 1550 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
A Sampler Session in Meditation will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library. Leah Rich will lead the practice. It is part of the Big Read programming.
Essential Oils for Pets, a fundraiser for No Kill Glynn County, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at The Pack Canine Studio, 201 Longview Plaza, St. Simons Island. The cost is $20 and will include samples and door prizes. To register, call 912-268-4156.
A toddler’s storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. It is free. Participants should bring a mat and no sweating is necessary.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
“Grey Gardens,” part of the Dysfunctional Families film series, will be screened at 2 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is a Big Read event.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
A Little Big Read story time, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Marys Library. It is part of the Big Read. The children’s book for The Big Read is “Zen Shorts,” by John J. Muth.
A Little Big Read story time, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick. It is part of the Big Read. The children’s book for The Big Read is “Zen Shorts,” by John J. Muth.
Midweek Yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Whiskey Wine & Wildlife, a three day event on Jekyll Island, will kick off its annual weekend. A variety of events will take place over the weekend including “Whiskey Wine and Wildlife, W3” from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. There will be animal demonstrations, food and libations for sampling. For more information or to get tickets, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.
A Big Read book discussion will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. This year’s book is “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng.
“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is a Big Read event.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Children up to two years old are welcome.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.