Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral, Brunswick. For more information about joining the Woman’s Club or attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host an informational session about the Clean Water Act from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hop Soul Brewing, 2721 Warren Mason Blvd, Brunswick. Information on the effort to protect the regulations will be shared.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “About Elly” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, April 11
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host SAR member Steven Ford, who will discuss the Siege of Augusta in 1780 at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. The meeting will focus on plans for the 65th reunion.
Saturday, April 13
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Micah Goguen painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 to 14 at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $80. To register, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Georgia District of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host its Keep Youth in School Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. A number of presenters will be on hand to discuss how to keep children from becoming part of the “school drop out to prison pipeline.” For more information, call Ira Foster at 404-563-7710 ext. 6497.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will be visiting the Altamaha Wildlife Management Area. Anyone interested in joining the outing should meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Champney River boat launch ramp parking lot. Appropriate shoes and clothing are encouraged. Contact field trip leader Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or email him at engrds@gsu.edu for more information.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute will hold its Unity in Diversity Luncheon at noon at the Island Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The theme is “Overcoming Childhood Trauma. Several local speakers will share on this topic.
The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution will host Patriot’s Day Memorial Ceremony at the St. Simons Island Casino followed by a parade in the Pier Village. It will begin at 10 a.m. and continue to 12:30 p.m. with a number of events throughout the day, including hourly cannon fire. It is free and open to the public.
The St. Marys Express will have a Peter Cottontail excursion at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street in St. Marys. It will run at the same times April 20. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at www.stmarysrailroad.com or by calling 912-200-5235.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Brunswick Shrine Club Ladies’ Auxiliary will be hosting a Spring Bazaar and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. There will be arts, gifts, jewelry, a bake sale and more. Proceeds will benefit Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. For more information, call 912-222-4391.
The 26th Annual Marine Corp Golf Tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, 322 Captain Wylly Road, Jekyll Island. The cost is $240 per four person team and $60 per individual. Proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots. For more information, call 912-506-5694.
The Sea Oats Garden Club will host a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 132 Dunbarton Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be clothing, furniture, memorabilia and a beach basket for raffle. Proceeds will profit both local charities and beautification projects.
Sunday, April 14
Brunch for Beds, a fundraiser for Operation Bed Spread, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse, 100 Garden Grove Lane, St. Simons Island. Bloody Mary Tastings will be provided by multiple restaurants. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Advance tickets are available at thegreenhousessi.com.
A Taste of Glynn, benefitting Amity and Hope House, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. Chefs from throughout the area will be on hand to share dishes. Tickets are $45 per person in advance, or $60 the day of the event. For tickets and information go to www.atasteofglynn.com. Free shuttle service for A Taste of Glynn patrons will be provided from Massengale Park on Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons Island, to the King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Penguin Bistro Bash from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Driftwood Bistro, 1175 Beach View Dr., Jekyll Islºand. Tickets are $50 each and will include a low country boil, desserts and a cash bar. Proceeds go toward the Penguin Project, a production solely for those with special needs. It will be “Shrek, the Musical Jr.,” which will be staged June 14 to 16.
Wednesday, April 17
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will present a program featuring Pamela Mueller, Georgia Author of the Year, who will talk about exploring her passion for writing historical fiction, at 6:30 p.m., at the Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church. The public is invited to this free event.
Thursday, April 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island and Starbucks will co-host a poetry read from 7 to 9 p.m. at Starbucks, 2209 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Participants can read their own poetry or a published poem. Presentations should be no more than five minutes. Light snacks will be provided.
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Nancy Kirkpatrick will be the primary presenter. She will discuss flower photography. Guests are welcome. Visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.
Friday, April 19
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St. Brunswick, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge. Dinners are $8 and will include fried catfish plus sides. Desserts are $1 extra.