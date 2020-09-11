Through September
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 Northway Street, Darien, will host an exhibit featuring works from Albert Fendig’s Plein Air Affair, hosted by the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield. The work is available to view from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call the center at 912-437-7711.
Saturday
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the main street of downtown Brunswick. A variety of vendors will be on hand including pottery, woodworking, jewelry, basketry and more. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, email Sue Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Sept. 18
The Elks Lodge 691 will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $8 meal consists of two filets, grits, slaw and hush puppies. Desserts are available for $1 extra. Call-in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and may be placed by calling 912-264-1389. Masks are appreciated for pick-up but will not be required while eating.
Sept. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required due to social distancing requirements. The meeting is limited to 50 people. To secure a space, visit litguildssi.org/events and cancel the reservation if unable to attend. Face masks will be required and will be available at the door.
Oct. 2 to 31
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a gallery displaying the work of Susan Anderson. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.