Through December
The Glynn Community Crisis Center is selling tickets for its annual Taste of Glynn fundraiser. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $50 per person and are available at atasteofglynn.com.
Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Island Film series featuring “The Castle” at 7 p.m. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 Hwy. 341, Brunswick. A program is planned with Christmas-themed activities including the initiation of three new members. Instead of an ornament exchange this year, members are donating Christmas socks to fill the stockings at area non-profits. To attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Saturday
The Mid-Island Galleries (Anderson Fine Art Gallery & Artists Annex Gallery; ArtTrends; and Wallin Studio & Gallery) will hosts artists who will paint in the courtyard of Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The artist will be Dottie Clark. For details, call any of the participating galleries.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host the Golden Isles Strummers, a group of ukulele players, at its Holiday Art Market at 1:30 p.m. in the art center. Items by local artists are available for purchase. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It is closed Monday and Sunday. The market will be open through Dec. 30.
December 18
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its annual Christmas dinner and ballroom dance at the Shrine Club from 4 to 7 p.m. Lorna Greenwood will provide live dance music. A Christmas dinner will be served at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Jim Kielt 860-712-7747 or jim.kielt@yahoo.com.
December 19
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Miss G’s 27th annual Christmas Party for local school children will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Glynn Academy Cafeteria. Donations are being requested to help fund gifts and food. To donate or for more information, email mrsg471@aol.com or call 912-265-9482.
The Historical Harrington School and Cultural Center, 291 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, will host a program on Haiti at 2 p.m. at the school. Aidine Kiernan, president of Helping Hugs for Haiti, will share the organization’s accomplishments and its goals for the future. There will be refreshments and a youth choir will be performing.
December 20
The Holly Jolly Jekyll drive-in movie will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and 29. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
December 21
December 22
The Holly Jolly Jekyll fireworks show will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29 at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
December 23
The Golden Isles Belly Dancers will host a recital titled Dream So Real at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. There will be 40 performers who will take the stage.
December 31
A Masquerade Bash will be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Beach House, 715 North Beachview Drive, Jekyll Island. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, dancing and music. Attendees who bring five cans of non-perishable food items for Second Harvest’s food bank will get a free drink voucher. The $89 per person ticket price includes a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are available at jibeachhouse.com/events or by calling 912-635-2256.
Tipsy’s McSway’s will host a New Year’s Eve Bash from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 at 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Squirt Gun, a local 80s band, will perform.
A New Year’s Eve Party will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.at the Morgan Center, 151 Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. Tickets are $60 per person and all attendees must be at least 21 years old. They are available at eventbrite.com.
A New Year’s Eve Party at Side Pokkets will be held from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 360 Mall Blvd., Brunswick. Tickets are $25 per person. Local band Idle Hands will perform.
A New Years Eve Dinner and Countdown Party will be held from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Shore Restaurant at the Courtyard By Marriott at 178 South Beachview Drive, Brunswick. Tickets range from $40 to $125 per person. They are available at Eventbrite.com.
The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority will host its New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Music will be provided by Your Mom’s Favorite Band. There will be food trucks, axe throwing and other vendors.
January 1
The Golden Isles Track Club will host a New Year First Day 5K at 8 a.m. at Kings Park on Mallery Street on St. Simons Island. For details or to register, visit goldenislestrack.club.