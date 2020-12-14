Thursday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its annual performance of “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 18 and 19. There will be a 3 p.m. show Dec. 20. Virtual viewing will be available Dec. 15 to 25. Advance tickets are $15 for adult GIAH members and $10 for GIAH senior members. Nonmember prices are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Day of show tickets are $20 for adult members and $15 for senior members. Nonmember day of show tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors. Student tickets are always $5 with ID. Virtual tickets are $15 per household.
Friday
The American Red Cross and Tortuga Jack’s will jointly host a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. at the restaurant, 201 N Beachview Dr., Jekyll Island. Gift bags will be given to donors.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge. The $8 meal includes two fillets, grits, slaw, hush puppies and iced tea. Desserts are $1 extra. Call in orders will be taken from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those may be placed by calling 912-264-1389. Masks are requested for those picking up orders but are not required for dining in.
Dec. 20
The Sunday Funday event for children will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will begin at 12:15 p.m. and is free. Several local professionals will share their careers with kids. It is hosted by retired educator Freda Johnson.
Jan. 8
The Island Players will stage “Unnecessary Farce” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. The show will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16 with a 3 p.m. matinee Jan. 17. A 7:30 p.m. show will be held Jan. 22 and 23 with a 3 p.m. show Jan. 24. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.