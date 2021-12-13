Dec. 13
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. The cost is $23 per person.
Dec. 14
The Jekyll Island Singers will offer a free Christmas concert at 3 p.m. at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. It is free and open to the public.
Dec. 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Dec. 16
The Blue Door will host Music with the Klauses: Rockin’ Music from the Past. A reception will begin at 7 p.m. with the performance by a cast of 15 following at 8 p.m. To make reservations, call 912-275-8295. For details, visit LiveAtTheBlueDoor.com.
Hospice of the Golden Isles will host its annual Lights of Love event at 5 p.m. at 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick. The service will include the Lights of Love Service of Remembrance, a program with music and luminary lighting. It is free and open to the public. For more information or to purchase a memorial/honorary dove ornament, please call 912-265-4735 or visit hospice.me/purchase-doves.
The Georgia Coastal Artist Guild will host its holiday show opening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Golden Isles Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The work of more 12 artists will be on display. The exhibition will be available for viewing from 9 to 5 p.m. through Jan. 8.
Dec. 17
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its annual presentation of “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18. A 3 p.m. show will be held Dec. 19. All performances will be held at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle Street, Brunswick. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. Student tickets, with documentation, are always $5 each. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The SCAD Honeybees will host a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Jekyll Island. A variety of musicians will perform with instrumentalists including pianist, violinist, guitarist and more. For tickets or more information, visit eventbrite.com.
Dec. 18
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Brunswick Actor’s Theatre will stage “Scrooge” at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 and 3 p.m. Dec. 19. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
Dec. 19
The St. Marys Little Theatre, 1000 Osbourne St., St. Marys, will host its Christmas production at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Theatre By the Trax. Ticket are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com for more information or call 954-290-9873.
The Island Players will host a Holiday Show, with proceeds benefiting MAP International.
Dec. 20
Miss G Children’s Christmas Party will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 20 at Glynn Academy. It will be a lunch for underprivileged children. To donate items, call 912-265-9482.
Dec. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “My Salinger Year” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Dec. 27
Dec. 29
Dec. 30 to Jan. 1
The 45th New Year’s Bluegrass Festival will be held from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Jekyll Island. Ticket prices vary and packages are available. For tickets and more information, visit evansmediasource.com.
January 1
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its New Year’s Beach Sweep beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Old Coast Guard Station on St. Simons Island. To register or for more information, call 912-279-1490, visit KGIB.org or email info.kbgib@gmail. com.