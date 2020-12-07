Today
The Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Members will decorate new name badges for the new year. Mask will be required plus six feet distancing. The church will provide hand sanitizer. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Island’s Yacht Club for its monthly meeting. Masks and social distancing will be required. The guest speaker will be Southeast district president Hilda Hagarty. The Christmas-themed program will include a collection for Toys for Tots. For more information or to attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Friday
A free Christmas Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Alan Parks, a vocalist, pianist and guitarist, will perform, as will a number of additional musicians. The event is being hosted by the Jekyll Island Authority and Caroline’s Gifts and Flowers.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its annual performance of “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. There will be a 3 p.m. show Dec. 13 and 20. Virtual viewing will be available Dec. 15 to 25. Advance tickets are $15 for adult GIAH members and $10 for GIAH senior members. Nonmember prices are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Day of show tickets are $20 for adult members and $15 for senior members. Nonmember day of show tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors. Student tickets are always $45 with ID. Virtual tickets are $25 per household.
Saturday
The Brunswick Actors is staging “Santaland” by David Sedaris at 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. It will stage a 3 p.m. show Dec. 13 and 20. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Desserts and beverages will be served before the show. Tickets are $25 for in-person shows. Online viewing can be arranged by calling or texting 912-230-1042. Attendees to the in-person show must call 912-230-1042 for seating arrangements. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit soglogallery.com.
Sunday
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will perform at 4 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island. The performance is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the students will stream the event at www.goldenislesyouthorchestra.org. Tickets and more information are also available on the website.
The Island Players will hold auditions for the comedy “Blithe Spirit” by Noel Coward. It will be directed by Shannon Stock. Auditions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Casino Theater. Those auditioning will do a cold reading of the material. Masks are recommended. For more information, visit theislandplayers.com.
Dec. 18
The American Red Cross and Tortuga Jack’s will jointly host a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. at the restaurant, 201 N Beachview Dr., Jekyll Island. Gift bags will be given to donors.
Dec. 20
The Sunday Funday event for children will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will begin at 12:15 p.m. and is free. Several local professionals will share their careers with kids. It is hosted by retired educator Freda Johnson.