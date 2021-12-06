Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Eddie the Eagle” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet downtown at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. The club will be collecting stuffed animals for the emergency fire and/or police calls as well as conducting an Initiation Ceremony for its newest members. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. For details, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in Room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. Paul Rominger will be on hand to speak about his book “The Battle of Richmond, Kentucky: 1862 Weather and Civil War Digest.” Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required and seating is limited. To register, visit https://bit.ly/LitGuild2021.
Dec. 10
Operation BedSpread is hosting a fundraiser called Holiday BEDlam from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ziggy Mahoney’s on St. Simons Island. The nonprofit raises funds to purchase beds for local children in need. Tickets are $25. For details, visit operationbedspread.org.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a program titled Something to Chew On from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Reid’s Apothecary, 1618 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Emily Bremmer of the Environmental Science Program with the College of Coastal Georgia will speak on local air quality. For details, visit glynnenvironmental.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its annual presentation of “A Christmas Carol” from Dec. 10 to 12 and again from Dec. 17 to 19 at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle Street, Brunswick. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. Student tickets, with documentation, are always $5 each. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, is staging “The Christmas House” by Mary Miller at 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18. There will be 3 p.m. shows Dec. 12 and 19.
Dec. 11
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. will host its 55th anniversary at 7 p.m. via a virtual platform. The service organization was chartered in 1966 on Jekyll Island. It is open to all who want to attend at https://brunswickgalinks.org/55th-anniversary.
The Moxie Craft Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick. A variety of local and area vendors will be selling their wares. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Jekyll Island is hosting holiday fireworks at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. Viewing areas for the fireworks will be visible from Great Dunes Park. There will also be more than one million lights on the island with more than 200 additional holiday displays.
Jill Stanford School of Dance will host “The Grinch,” at 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Brunswick High School in Brunswick. There will be a 2 p.m. show Dec. 12. Tickets are $12 with children under 3 being admitted for free. For details, visit jillstanforddancecenter.com.
Dec. 12
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a walking tour of downtown Brunswick titled Markers, Memorials and Monuments. Tours begin at 3 p.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse and ending at Hanover Square. It encompasses roughly two miles of walking. It lasts two hours. The cost is $20 per person. Other dates will include Nov. 21 and Dec. 12. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its monthly dance at the Shrine Club in Brunswick. A complimentary Rumba dance lesson taught by Brittany Coy will be offered at 3:35, then from 4 to 6:30 p.m. ballroom music will be provided by Lorna Greenwood. Food will be provided. Attendees may bring their own beverages. For details, contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747 or jim.kielt@yahoo.com.
Jekyll Island will host a drive-in holiday movie series at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19 in the Convention Center parking lot. The film will be “Frosty the Snowman.” Santa will greet movie-goers prior to the film. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com.
Dec. 13
The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. The cost is $23 per person. Reservations must be made by noon Dec. 10. To secure a space, call Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466.
Dec. 14
The Jekyll Island Singers will offer a free Christmas concert at 3 p.m. at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. It is free and open to the public.
Dec. 15
Dec. 16
Hospice of the Golden Isles will host its annual Lights of Love event at 5 p.m. at 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick. The service will include the Lights of Love Service of Remembrance, a program with music and luminary lighting. It is free and open to the public. For more information or to purchase a memorial/honorary dove ornament, please call 912-265-4735 or visit hospice.me/purchase-doves.