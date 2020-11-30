Monday
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Members are asked to bring several unwrapped shoe boxes filled with items for the Seafarer’s Center in Brunswick for the altruistic project. The group will wrap the boxes at the meeting.
Friday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities is hosting a writing contest for students titled the Eugenia Price/Joyce K Blackburn Young Playwrights Award. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. at the office, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
The Annual Student Art Show will be hold its opening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Various mediums will be shared by local students K-12 grades. For more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Dec. 5
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the main thoroughfare in downtown Brunswick. A variety of vendors will be on hand including jewelry makers, wood workers, basket weavers and more.
The Brunswick Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Brunswick. More than 100 floats are expected to take part. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com. Social distancing measures will be in place.
Glynn Visual Arts will host its Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. There will be a variety of vendors selling wares and the popular pooch parade. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its 40th annual Christmas Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic site 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Several period dressed interpreters will share stories of the plantation’s past. A guided tour will be offered of the 1850s plantation home, and a pre-Civil War muster will be reenacted. The admission fee is $8 for adults, $5 for youth (6-17), children 5 and under are free. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot, call the office at 912-264-7333.
Dec. 6
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host the Jacoby Brass who will perform Festive Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m. in Gascoigne Park on St. Simons Island. Social distancing will be in place and masks will be required. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Dec. 7
The Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Members will decorate new name badges for 2021 New Year of fiberarts and fellowship. Mask will be required plus six feet distancing. The church will provide hand sanitizer. Visitors are welcome.
Dec. 13
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will perform at 4 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island. The performance is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the students will stream the event at www.goldenislesyouthorchestra.org. Tickets and more information are also available on the website.
Dec. 18
The American Red Cross and Tortuga Jack’s will jointly host a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. at the restaurant, 201 N Beachview Dr., Jekyll Island. Gift bags will be given to donors.
Dec. 20
The Sunday Funday event for children will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will begin at 12:15 p.m. and is free. Several local professionals will share their careers with kids. It is hosted by retired educator Freda Johnson.