Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Thursday
The Art of Flow and Form exhibition, featuring painter Ute Kleemann and sculptor Kevin Pullen, will hold an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at Engel and Volkers, 100 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Leonard Piha, “Searching for the Inner Jew.” Piha will be on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Torras Foundation and Rivers Alive will host a joint cleanup to remove litter at three salt marsh areas. Those will be at noon Dec. 2 at the MacKay River Bridge near St. Simons Island, on the west side; at 2 p.m. Dec. 4; and 10 a.m. Dec. 15 in downtown Brunswick near the marina. For more information, email info.kbgib@gmail.com or call 912-279-1490.
Friday
The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia will host its A Merry Mixer at 6 p.m. at Halyard’s and Tramici’s courtyard, 55 Cinema Lane, on St. Simons Island. Tickets begin at $75. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Hofwyl-Broadfield will host its 41st annual Christmas Tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the historic site, 556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. The home will be decorated and Civil War re-enactors will demonstrate cannon firings and camp life. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth. For details, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Golden Isles Live will host ReVoiced in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Adult season subscriptions are $75 and $20 for students. For more information, visit goldenisleslive.org.
Saturday
The Golden Isles Community Messiah Choir will perform its annual rendition of Handel’s “Messiah,” at 3 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island.
Christmas Lights in Old Town, an exterior holiday decorating contest, will be held from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2. Entry is open to all Old Town residents and all are invited to ride through the historic district to see the lights. Prizes will be awarded to homeowners. To enter, call or email Jan Galloway at 912-433-3569 or email jpgallow@yahoo.com.
Holly Jolly Jekyll Light Parade will be held at 7 p.m. beginning at the Corsair Beach Park. It will travel beachside through the parking lot. A variety of golf carts and vintage vehicles will be dressed in their holiday best and will travel around Jekyll Island. Santa will also be on hand. For details or to register to join the parade, visit jekyllisland.com/events-calendar.
Christmas Lights in Old Town, an exterior holiday decorating contest, will be held from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2. Entry is open to all Old Town residents and all are invited to ride through the historic district to see the lights. Prizes will be awarded to homeowners. To enter, call or email Jan Galloway at 912-433-3569 or email jpgallow@yahoo.com.
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual Christmas Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic tabby cabins, 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. A variety of holiday items including cakes, pies, breads and cookies will be available for purchase. The cabins will also be open for tours. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Glynn Visual Arts will host its annual Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. There will be a variety of vendors selling fine art, gifts, food and entertainment. It is free and open to the public. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Keep McIntosh Beautiful will host a Waterfront Clean Up from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Darien waterfront. Gloves, grabbers and water will be provided. For details, visit keepmcintoshbeautiful.com.
The Brunswick Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Brunswick It will begin at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick and will proceed down Gloucester Street, ending at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Dec. 5
The Symphony of Coastal Georgia will host a family Christmas concert featuring Terry Readdick at 4 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $35 with children being admitted for $10. To purchase tickets, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Dec. 6
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Dec. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. Paul Rominger will be on hand to speak about his book “The Battle of Richmond, Kentucky: 1862 Weather and Civil War Digest.” Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required and seating is limited. To register, visit https://bit.ly/LitGuild2021.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Eddie and the Eagle” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Dec. 10
Operation BedSpread is hosting a fundraiser called Holiday BEDlam from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ziggy Mahoney’s on St. Simons Island. The nonprofit raises funds to purchase beds for local children in need. Tickets are $25. For details, visit operationbedspread.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its annual presentation of “A Christmas Carol” from Dec. 10 to 12 and again from Dec. 17 to 19 at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle Street, Brunswick. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. Student tickets, with documentation, are always $5 each. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, is staging “The Christmas House” by Mary Miller at 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18. There will be 3 p.m. shows Dec. 12 and 19.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ annual rendition of “A Christmas Carol, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. December 10 to 12 and 17 to 19. There will be a matinee performances at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All shows will be held at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St, Brunswick. Tickets are $10 for seniors and $15 for adults when purchased in advance with a membership. For nonmembers, the advance price is $15 for seniors and $20 for adults. When purchasing tickets at the door, prices will increase by $5; however, students with proper identification will always be admitted for $5. Those are available at goldenislesarts.org.
Dec. 11
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Moxie Craft Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick. A variety of local and area vendors will be selling their wares. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Jekyll Island is hosting holiday fireworks at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. Viewing areas for the fireworks will be visible from Great Dunes Park. There will also be more than one million lights on the island with more than 200 additional holiday displays.
Jill Stanford School of Dance will host “The Grinch,” at 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Brunswick High School in Brunswick. There will be a 2 p.m. show Dec. 12. Tickets are $12 with children under 3 being admitted for free. For details, visit jillstanforddancecenter.com.
Jekyll Island will host a holiday fireworks program at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 at Great Dunes Park. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
Dec. 12
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a walking tour of downtown Brunswick titled Markers, Memorials and Monuments. Tours begin at 3 p.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse and ending at Hanover Square. It encompasses roughly two miles of walking. It lasts two hours. The cost is $20 per person. Other dates will include Nov. 21 and Dec. 12. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Jekyll Island will host a drive-in holiday movie series at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19 in the Convention Center parking lot. The film will be “Frosty the Snowman.” Santa will greet movie-goers prior to the film. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com.
Dec. 13
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Dec. 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Dec. 18
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Dec. 19
The St. Marys Little Theatre will host its Christmas production at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Ticket are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com for more information or call 954-290-9873.