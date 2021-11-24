Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “What’s Cooking” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Friday
The Downtown Development Authority will host an annual tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. in Queen Square. Santa will be on hand. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Jekyll Island’s Holly Jolly Light Tours will begin at 6 p.m. at MOSAIC, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. Tickets are $25 each. The tours will be held throughout the season. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its Merry Artists Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Regular hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be open through Dec. 28. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
Nov. 27
Jekyll Island will host is Cold-Stunned Plunge at 9:30 a.m. at the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. The cost to register is $35 through Thursday. It’s $40 on the day of the event. There’s also a virtual race option. For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/JekyllIsland/ColdStunnedPlunge.
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host a book signing event with multiple authors. From 2 to 4 p.m. those will include Jingle Davis, “Island Time and Island Passages,” Kaia Anderson, “Sisters in Arms,” and “Bress ‘n’ Nyam,” Matthew Raiford. From 3 to 5 p.m., Laura Morelli, “The Stolen Lady,” will be on hand.
Dec. 2
The Art of Flow and Form exhibition, featuring painter Ute Kleemann Sportschuetz and sculptor Kevin Pullen, will hold an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at Engel and Volkers, 100 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Leonard Piha, “Searching for the Inner Jew.” Piha will be on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. at the art center.
Dec. 3
The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia will host its Merry Mixer at 6 p.m. at Halyard’s and Tramici’s courtyard, 55 Cinema Lane, on St. Simons Island. Tickets begin at $75. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Hofwyl-Broadfield will host its 41st annual Christmas Tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the historic site, 556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. The home will be decorated and Civil War re-enactors will demonstrate cannon firings and camp life. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth. For details, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Golden Isles Live will host ReVoiced in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Adult season subscriptions are $75 and $20 for students. For more information, visit goldenisleslive.org.
Dec. 4
The Golden Isles Community Messiah Choir will perform its annual rendition of Handel’s “Messiah,” at 3 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island.
Holly Jolly Jekyll Light Parade will be held at 7 p.m. beginning at the Corsair Beach Park. It will travel beachside through the parking lot. A variety of golf carts and vintage vehicles will be dressed in their holiday best and will travel around Jekyll Island. Santa will also be on hand. For details or to register to join the parade, visit jekyllisland.com/events-calendar.
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual Christmas Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic tabby cabins, 1195 Arthur J. Moor Dr., St. Simons Island. A variety of holiday items including cakes, pies, breads and cookies will be available for purchase. The cabins will also be open for tours. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Glynn Visual Arts will host its annual Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. There will be a variety of vendors selling fine art, gifts, food and entertainment. It is free and open to the public. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Keep McIntosh Beautiful will host a Waterfront Clean Up from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Darien waterfront. Gloves, “grabbers” and water will be provided. For details, visit keepmcintoshbeautiful.com.
The Brunswick Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick and will proceed down Gloucester Street, ending at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Dec. 5
The Symphony of South Coastal Georgia will host a family Christmas concert featuring Terry Readdick at 4 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $35 with children being admitted for $10. To purchase tickets, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Dec. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. Paul Rominger will be on hand to speak about his book “The Battle of Richmond, Kentucky: 1862 Weather and Civil War Digest.” Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required, and seating is limited. To register, visit https://bit.ly/LitGuild2021.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Eddie and the Eagle” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.