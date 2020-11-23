Monday
Toys for Tots has many collection sites throughout the community with one being at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4407 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, call 912-265-6455.
Tuesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Stephen Doster at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. It is free to members and $10 for guests. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi/events. Masks are mandatory and will be available at the door for those who do not have a one.
Friday
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its Merry Artists Market from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district. Items will be available for purchase through Dec. 28. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
The Downtown Brunswick Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Jekyll Square, the park next to Tipsy McSways on Newcastle St. Social distancing measures will be in place.
Nov. 28
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28. A variety of vendors will be on hand including jewelry makers, wood workers, basket weavers and more.
Nov. 30
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Members are asked to bring several unwrapped shoe boxes filled with items for the International Seafarer’s Center for the altruistic project. The group will wrap the boxes at the meeting.
Dec. 2
The Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Members will decorate new name badges for 2021 New Year of fiberarts and fellowship. Mask will be required as will social distancing. The church will provide hand sanitizer. Visitors are welcome.
Dec. 4
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities is hosting a writing contest for students titled the Eugenia Price/Joyce K Blackburn Young Playwrights Award. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. at the office, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
The Annual Student Art Show will hold its opening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Various mediums will be shared by local students K-12 grades. For more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Dec. 5
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the main thoroughfare in downtown Brunswick. A variety of vendors will be on hand including jewelry makers, wood workers, weavers and more.
The Brunswick Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Brunswick. More than 100 floats are expected to take part. Social distancing measures will be in place. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Glynn Visual Arts will host its Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. There will be a variety of vendors selling wares, and the popular pooch parade will be held. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its 40th annual Christmas Tour at 5 p.m. at the historic site 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Several period dressed interpreters will share stories of the plantation’s past. A guided tour will be offered of the 1850s plantation home, and a pre-Civil War muster will be reenacted. The admission fee is $8 for adults, $5 for youth (6-17), children 5 and under are free. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot, call the office at 912-264-7333.
Dec. 6
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host the Jacoby Brass who will perform Festive Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m. in Gascoigne Park on St. Simons Island. Social distancing will be in place, and masks will be required. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.