Through November
The Glynn Community Crisis Center is selling tickets for its annual Taste of Glynn fundraiser. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $50 per person and are available at atasteofglynn.com.
November 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host cookbook author Johnathon Barrett at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org. Books will be available for purchase after the program, along with a book signing.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
November 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library. It will be closed Nov. 26.
November 25
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its Merry Artists Show and Sale from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. There will be gift items ranging from $5 to $500. There will also be a juried show and special demonstrations. The festivities will begin with opening day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25. Going forward, the market will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on weekends. For a full schedule, visit jekyllartists.com.
November 26
Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host actor Jason Woods in “A Christmas Carol,” at 3 p.m. It is a one-day only show. Tickets range from $10 to $25. For details or tickets, visit SoGloGallery.com.
The Jekyll Island Foundation will host its second annual Cold-Stunned Plunge, to benefit the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, at 8:30 a.m. on Main Street in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. For details, visit runsignup.com.
November 28
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m.at 157 Avondale Road, Brunswick. It is an honorary education organization made up of active and retired educators.
November 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen the film “Where the Crawdads Sing” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The film is based on the bestselling book of the same name. 125 minutes. It is rated PG-13. The suggested donation is $3.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 will host trivia night with Jeopardy Jeff at 7 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. Doors will open at 6 p.m. It is open to the public. A donation to the Aidmore Children’s Center will be requested. The bar will be open with a limited food menu.
December 1
The second annual Festival of Trees at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The event will feature heavy hors h’oeuvres and cocktails. Proceeds will benefit Hope 1312 Collective. For tickets or details, visit hope1312co.org.
December 2
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre and the Georgia Tribute Festival will host Christmas with the King at 8 p.m. nightly Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Elvis tribute artists Michael Chambliss, Travis Powell and Austin Irby will perform. For details, visit soglogallery.com or tix.com.
The Glynn Academy Players will stage “Cookie Cabaret” at 7 p.m. at Glynn Academy Memorial Auditorium at the school. There will be a silent auction in conjunction with the Christmas show that will fund scholarships awarded to graduating seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Adult admission is $15 and $7 for students and children.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway 17 N., Brunswick, will host its 42nd Christmas tour from 6 to 9 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for youth with children 5 and under being admitted for free.
December 3
The Mid-Island Galleries will host artists who will paint in the courtyard of Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The artist will be Ken Wallin.
The Magnolia Garden Club will host its 10th annual Christmas Tour of Homes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Old Town Brunswick. There will be a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. They are available at Gold Coast Nutrition, Artisan’s Frame Shop, Coastal Relics, Merle Normal Cosmetic Studio, all in Brunswick. On St. Simons Island, they are available at GJ Ford Bookshop and Righton Books. On Jekyll Island, they’re available at Brittany’s Closet. For details, email mgctohinfo@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
December 3
The annual Brunswick Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. beginning at Howard Coffin Park and proceeding down Gloucester Street. The parade includes high school marching bands, community groups, and Santa Claus. For more information, visit brunswickga.org.
A Winter Carnival will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on the Beach Village green on Jekyll Island. There will be activities for children, carnival rides, the Holiday Big Truck Roundup, and emergency vehicles. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
December 3 and 4
Glynn Visual Arts will host its annual Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Postell Park on St. Simons Island. The two-day festival will include fine arts, food and entertain- ment. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org/mistle- toe-market.
December 4
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host a Family Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $35 and student admission is $15. Those may be purchased by calling 912.634.2006 or emailing oastalsymphonyofgeorgia@gmail.com.
December 8
The Island Players will perform “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 8 to 10. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 11. All shows will be held at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets range in price from $10 to $25. For details or tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.