Friday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will screen “Auntie Mame!” at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Downtown restaurants Reid’s Apothecary will be offering a Flaming Mame cocktail and Indigo Coastal Shanty will offer discount on a meal with mention of the movie. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Compass360 Realty will provide free popcorn. Tickets are limited. To reserve a space, call 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Coastal Wildscapes will host a Native Plant Give Away at 10 a.m. and Nov. 21 at Altama Plantation, 6853 Ga. Hwy. 99, Brunswick. Free saplings available of Cherrybark Oak, Swamp Chestnut oak, Willow Oak, Red bud and Live Oaks. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
The Elks Lodge 691 will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $8 meal consists of two fillets, grits, coleslaw, hush puppies and iced tea. Desserts are available for $1 extra. Call in orders will be taken from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
Nov. 21
The Cassina Garden Club’s historic tabby cabins will be be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon. They are located at at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. The number of visitors in each cabin will be limited and masks will be required inside the cabins. Private tours for locals, school and church groups and families. There is a charge of $5 per adult for private tours.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a book signing event from noon to 3 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center event hall on St. Simons Island. A number of local authors will be on hand to sign books and answer questions. Masks are required. Space is limited and registration is required. To register or for more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Moxie Craft Festival will host its Handmade Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old City Hall in Brunswick. Various vendors will be on hand sharing their wares.
Nov. 23
Toys for Tots has many collection sites throughout the community with one being at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4407 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, call 912-265-6455.
Nov. 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Stephen Doster at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. It is free to members and $10 for guests. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi/events. Masks are mandatory and will be available at the door for those who do not have a mask.
Nov. 27
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its Merry Artists Market from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district. Items will be available for purchase through Dec. 28. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
The Downtown Brunswick Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Jekyll Square, the park next to Tipsy McSways on Newcastle St. Social distancing measures will be in place.
Nov. 28
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28. A variety of vendors will be on hand including jewelry makers, wood workers, baskets and more.
Nov. 30
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Members are asked to bring several unwrapped shoe boxes filled with items for the International Seafarer’s House for the altruistic project. The group will wrap the boxes at the meeting.
Dec. 4
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities is hosting a writing contest for students titled the Eugenia Price/Joyce K Blackburn Young Playwrights Award. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. at the office, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
The Annual Student Art Show will be hold its opening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Various mediums will be shared by local students K-12 grades. For more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Dec. 5
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the main thoroughfare in downtown Brunswick. A variety of vendors will be on hand including jewelry makers, wood workers, baskets and more.
The Brunswick Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Brunswick. More than 100 floats are expected to take part. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com. Social distancing measures will be in place.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its 40th annual Christmas Tour at 5 p.m. at the historic site 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Several period dressed interpreters will share stories of the plantations past. A guided tour will be offered of the 1850s plantation home and a pre-Civil War muster will be reenacted. The admission fee is $8 for adults, $5 for youth (6-17), children 5 and under are free. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot, call the office at 912-264-7333.